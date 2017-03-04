Ross Island: Did Washington receiver just break Chris Johnson's 40 record?

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington wide receiver John Ross’ first 40-yard attempt came in at an unofficial 4.22 seconds, which would be faster than Chris Johnson’s 2008 record of 4.24.

Put your shades on, folks. This is blinding.

We’d say that Ross might want to suggest changing his footwear — he’s wearing Nike shoes — because of the Adidas offer to give any Johnson record-breaker his own island. But the Nikes apparently worked pretty well for Ross, record or not.

For those wanting to see a second crack? Sorry — Ross opted to stand on his time, whatever it ends up chalking up at, and not run a second 40, per NFL Network. Why should he? That was a walk-off home run.

Johnson took notice, too.

Here’s Johnson in 2008 vs. Ross in 2017 — and it seems to suggest Ross came up just short of the record:

Did Al Davis just roll over in his grave? Even if that time gets adjusted a bit once the official time is reported, we are talking about world-class speed here.

While the two assumed top receivers in the draft, Western Michigan’s Corey Davis and Clemson’s Mike Williams, are skipping running the 40 for different reasons, Ross helped make himself some money on Saturday. He still has his doubters for medical and size reasons (he checked in at 5-10 and 188 pounds), but Ross has a chance to be taken in Round 1.

So we can’t officially call him “Ross Island” yet, but there’s no doubting his raw, straight-line speed. And, oh, by the way, Ross also turned in a 36.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

