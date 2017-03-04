Alabama LB Reuben Foster, top-10 prospect, sent home from NFL combine after incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster was sent home from the NFL scouting combine following a heated argument with a hospital worker, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Yahoo Sports confirmed that Foster had a run-in with the employee Thursday and was sent home Friday.

Foster, the 2016 Butkus Award winner and a potential top-10 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was at the combine only to be measured, medically evaluated following rotator cuff surgery and interviewed by teams. He was unable to work out this week or at his Wednesday pro day because of the injury.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported that Foster’s interviews did not go well with teams this week.

It’s unclear what led to the argument, but one team source indicated that it might have stemmed from a disagreement over how Foster’s shoulder was being handled by the worker. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson added some more context to this odd story.

Per #Alabama LB Reuben Foster, #NFL source said he got into heated argument with a doctor. Felt mistreated. Wasn't a physical confrontation. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 4, 2017





Due to surgery, #Alabama LB Reuben Foster wasn't expected to do many (if any) combine drills. #NFL teams seemed surprised he was sent home. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 4, 2017





Two years ago, Todd Gurley — who eventually became the 10th overall pick in the 2015 draft — refused to let combine doctors evaluate his surgically repaired knee and reportedly got terse with at least one person who repeatedly requested that Gurley grant permission to look at it.

Foster is roundly viewed as being the best inside linebacker in this draft class after his 115-tackle, five-sack senior season for the Crimson Tide, who lost to Clemson in the national championship. But this incident could have an effect on his draft stock if teams are worried about his character and could end up costing him a few million dollars the farther he slides.

