Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, Jan 16

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday (times GMT):
TENNIS
Australian Open (to 29)
Murray, Kerber kick off opening day action at Melbourne Park
MELBOURNE - Top seed Andy Murray and women's champion Angelique Kerber are in action as the year's first grand slam kicks off at Melbourne Park. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Melanie Burton, 400 words)
SOCCER
Premier League
We follow up the weekend's Premier League action with all the latest news and transfer developments. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)
Serie A
Torino v AC Milan
AC Milan, Torino look to regain momentum in Serie A clash
MILAN - Torino and AC Milan will both hope to regain some of the momentum they have lost in recent games as they meet in Serie A. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 words)
African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)
Ivory Coast v Togo (1600)
DR Congo v Morocco (1900)
Ivory Coast begin defence of African crown
OYEM, Gabon - Holders Ivory Coast begin their title defence in the Group C opener against Togo followed by a meeting of two former champions when Democratic Republic of Congo play Morocco at the newly-built stadium in Gabon's equatorial jungle region. (SOCCER-NATIONS/, expect from 1800 GMT /1 PM ET, 400 words)
NFL
Top-seeded Cowboys look to cool off Packers
NFC top seeds Dallas and their rookie one-two punch of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott aim to outscore the red-hot Green Bay Packers and elite signal caller Aaron Rodgers, winners of seven in a row, in their divisional playoff showdown. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-GB/, expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Chiefs host Steelers in AFC clash
The Kansas City Chiefs, who led the NFL in turnovers, host the explosive Pittsburgh Steelers with a trip to next week's American Football Conference championship at stake. (FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-PIT/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
CRICKET
New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test
Hosts NZ have sniff of unlikely victory
WELLINGTON - Three late wickets have given New Zealand hope of running through Bangladesh's second innings on the final day of the first test for an unlikely victory. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)
GOLF
PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii
American Thomas leads compatriot Johnson by seven shots
Justin Thomas holds a seven stroke lead over fellow American Zach Johnson in the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club heading into final-round action in Honolulu. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)
NHL
Best of West in high-powered showdown
The Chicago Blackhawks (27-13-5) host the hot Minnesota Wild and Eric Staal in a showdown between the two top teams in the Western Conference in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NBA
Rockets aim for win against lowly Nets
The Houston Rockets (31-11) try to get back on track after two straight losses when they visit New York to take on the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets (8-31). (BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-HOU/ , expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Knicks-Raptors, Bucks-Hawks in playoff scramble
The New York Knicks (18-22), battling to make the playoffs, visit the strong Toronto Raptors (26-13), while the Milwaukee Bucks (20-18) and Atlanta Hawks ( 22-17) fight for playoff positioning in the tight Eastern Conference in two of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)
