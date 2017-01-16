Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, Jan 16

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 29)

Murray, Kerber kick off opening day action at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - Top seed Andy Murray and women's champion Angelique Kerber are in action as the year's first grand slam kicks off at Melbourne Park. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Melanie Burton, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We follow up the weekend's Premier League action with all the latest news and transfer developments. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

Serie A

Torino v AC Milan

AC Milan, Torino look to regain momentum in Serie A clash

MILAN - Torino and AC Milan will both hope to regain some of the momentum they have lost in recent games as they meet in Serie A. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 words)

African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)

Ivory Coast v Togo (1600)

DR Congo v Morocco (1900)

Ivory Coast begin defence of African crown

OYEM, Gabon - Holders Ivory Coast begin their title defence in the Group C opener against Togo followed by a meeting of two former champions when Democratic Republic of Congo play Morocco at the newly-built stadium in Gabon's equatorial jungle region. (SOCCER-NATIONS/, expect from 1800 GMT /1 PM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Top-seeded Cowboys look to cool off Packers

NFC top seeds Dallas and their rookie one-two punch of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott aim to outscore the red-hot Green Bay Packers and elite signal caller Aaron Rodgers, winners of seven in a row, in their divisional playoff showdown. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-GB/, expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Chiefs host Steelers in AFC clash

The Kansas City Chiefs, who led the NFL in turnovers, host the explosive Pittsburgh Steelers with a trip to next week's American Football Conference championship at stake. (FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-PIT/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test

Hosts NZ have sniff of unlikely victory

WELLINGTON - Three late wickets have given New Zealand hope of running through Bangladesh's second innings on the final day of the first test for an unlikely victory. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii

American Thomas leads compatriot Johnson by seven shots

Justin Thomas holds a seven stroke lead over fellow American Zach Johnson in the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club heading into final-round action in Honolulu. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Best of West in high-powered showdown

The Chicago Blackhawks (27-13-5) host the hot Minnesota Wild and Eric Staal in a showdown between the two top teams in the Western Conference in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Rockets aim for win against lowly Nets

The Houston Rockets (31-11) try to get back on track after two straight losses when they visit New York to take on the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets (8-31). (BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-HOU/ , expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Knicks-Raptors, Bucks-Hawks in playoff scramble

The New York Knicks (18-22), battling to make the playoffs, visit the strong Toronto Raptors (26-13), while the Milwaukee Bucks (20-18) and Atlanta Hawks ( 22-17) fight for playoff positioning in the tight Eastern Conference in two of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

