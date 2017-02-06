Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, Feb 6

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

NFL

Super Bowl

Falcons seek to land first Super Bowl with win over Pats

HOUSTON - The Atlanta Falcons try to remove their name from the list of teams never to have won a Super Bowl while the New England Patriots seek to rewrite the record books. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We will follow up the weekend's matches and bring you all the latest news from the English top flight. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect throughout)

African Nations Cup final

Cameroon success provides Nations Cup inspiration

LIBREVILLE - The African Nations Cup in Gabon will be remembered for delivering an inspiring sporting success story as Cameroon emerged to win a fifth title by coming from behind to beat Egypt in Sunday's final. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Austrian Bundesliga

Low-budget village team Altach top Austrian league

ALTACH, Austria - Despite not spending a cent on transfers this season, unheralded Altach, a team based in a village of 6,000 people have spent the winter break two points clear atop the Austrian Bundesliga, looking down proudly on Salzburg, Rapid Vienna and Austria Vienna. (SOCCER-AUSTRIA/ALTACH (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 650 words)

GOLF

Matsuyama beats Webb in Phoenix Open playoff

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama beat American Webb Simpson in a sudden-death playoff at the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, expect shortly, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Celtics host Clippers

Boston go for their seventh straight win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers with former Celtics stalwart Paul Pierce returning to his old home for a final appearance before retiring at the end of the season. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0000 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Powerful Caps face surging Kings

The league-leading Washington Capitals meet a Los Angeles Kings team that have improved their playoff hopes with a five-game winning streak. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

