Report: Kendal Briles to be Lane Kiffin's OC at Florida Atlantic

Lane Kiffin has reportedly found his offensive coordinator.

According to Sports Illustrated, the new Florida Atlantic coach will hire Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for the same job at FAU. Briles was without a job at Baylor after the school hired former Temple coach Matt Rhule.

News: Lane Kiffin tells @SInow he's hiring former Baylor OC Kendal Briles as the offensive coordinator at FAU. — Pete Thamel (@SIPeteThamel) December 24, 2016





Per ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Kiffin will cede control of the offense to Briles, which means FAU’s offense will look significantly different than Kiffin’s at Alabama. Baylor’s offense is largely based on stretching the field vertically and asking the receivers and quarterback to read the coverage shown by defenses to determine the routes.

Lane Kiffin has hired Kendal Briles as his OC-Giving him full control of the off.-including play calling-allowing Lane to be more of a CEO — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 24, 2016





Briles didn’t have a job for the 2017 season because of the sexual assault scandal at the university. The school fired his father and head coach Art Briles in May and Kendal Briles has publicly stood by his father since his termination. Briles wore “CAB” wristbands during Baylor’s first game of the season and was one of the members of Baylor’s coaching staff who signed a letter of support of Briles the night before the Bears’ blowout loss to TCU.

Art Briles has publicly said he’s sorry for what transpired at Baylor but hasn’t offered any specifics. The coaching staff at Baylor remained in place after his firing and was largely assumed to be a lame-duck staff for the entirety of the season.

The hire of Briles means Kiffin has both his coordinators at FAU. He previously hired his brother Chris Kiffin, a former Ole Miss assistant, as defensive coordinator.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the assistant editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg