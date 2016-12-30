Raiders coach Jack Del Rio disappointed that Aldon Smith won't be reinstated

The Oakland Raiders seemed to be expecting a late-season boost from pass rusher Aldon Smith, but the NFL won’t reinstate him this season.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio didn’t understand that decision.

Smith was given a one-year suspension last year after an arrest for DUI, hit and run and vandalism last August. Multiple reports Friday, including Pro Football Talk, said commissioner Roger Goodell has decided to not reinstate Smith this season. Goodell will revisit the case on March 15.

“Little disappointed, honestly,” Del Rio said, in his press conference that was posted by 95.7 The Game. “Feel like, from everything I’ve gathered, obviously it’s not my job to make a ruling, but from everything I’ve gathered he’s done his duty to take of all the things he needs to take care of. I see some of the guys that have been allowed back and my question is, what’s the difference?”

The NFL has long had a problem with the perception of uneven punishments, and one can understand why Del Rio would be frustrated.

“When a guy has a chance, he should have a chance to make a living,” Del Rio said. “I don’t really agree with what’s going down, but it’s not my job.”

When the NFL decided to not reinstate Smith, it meant he will go from Week 9 of the 2015 season to at least Week 1 of 2017 between playing a game.

If the Raiders figured on a few snaps from Smith in the playoffs – and judging by Del Rio’s comments, they did – it won’t be happening.

