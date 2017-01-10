Police prank Michigan walk-on before offering him full scholarship

It usually isn’t a good thing when the police interrupt a men’s basketball meeting and say, “we need to talk to one of your players.”

Two men in uniform walked into a Michigan men’s basketball team meeting on Monday and told walk-on guard Andrew Dakich that his conduct on campus is related to a number of ongoing investigations. They said that Dakich, the son of ESPN college basketball analyst Dan Dakich, was needed in the university’s compliance office immediately.

Dakich, who sounded scared out of his mind replied, “Okay” and shifted uncomfortably.

He probably thought he was in trouble. But it was just a prank as the officers told him that Michigan coach John Beilein was offering him a full ride basketball scholarship for the rest of the school year.

Today's 〽???? meeting was full of suspense ????, surprise ???? & happiness ????… especially for @daycheck3 See what @JohnBeilein had up his sleeve: pic.twitter.com/bKSJAlzFG3 — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2017





Things that were racing through my mind when I see two officers interrupt Coach B during a team meeting.. My goodness. Beyond grateful pic.twitter.com/hQrxtQ2F5s — Andrew Dakich (@daycheck3) January 10, 2017





Had a little fun with @daycheck3 today! This young man is deserving & worked hard for 4 years. We are honored to award him a scholarship https://t.co/JgL7hWODEI — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) January 10, 2017



