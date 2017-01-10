Police prank Michigan walk-on before offering him full scholarship

Malika Andrews
The Dagger
Michigan's Andrew Dakich (AP)
It usually isn’t a good thing when the police interrupt a men’s basketball meeting and say, “we need to talk to one of your players.”

Two men in uniform walked into a Michigan men’s basketball team meeting on Monday and told walk-on guard Andrew Dakich that his conduct on campus is related to a number of ongoing investigations. They said that Dakich, the son of ESPN college basketball analyst Dan Dakich, was needed in the university’s compliance office immediately.

Dakich, who sounded scared out of his mind replied, “Okay” and shifted uncomfortably.

He probably thought he was in trouble. But it was just a prank as the officers told him that Michigan coach John Beilein was offering him a full ride basketball scholarship for the rest of the school year.