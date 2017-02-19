Paul Millsap, the no-sizzle All-Star, wants to get weird for one day

NEW ORLEANS — When the Eastern Conference All-Stars took the floor for Saturday’s practice session at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the first player introduced was Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks. The atmosphere was electric:

Paul Millsap is very excited about All-Star Practice pic.twitter.com/yRsJ0LwgrP — Hawks Reddit (@ATLHawks_Reddit) February 18, 2017





That’s just about perfect, isn’t it? Music blaring, public address announcer yawping, dancers gyrating … and Paul Millsap, stone-faced, walks through it at an unhurried pace as fans offer a polite, respectful, muted pop.

To the extent that the 32-year-old forward has a public-facing persona, this is it. His brand is order, all placid countenances and hospital corners, a soft laugh and a pause to consider before answering. He’s about the work, not about the talking about the work, and certainly not about the flashing lights and fireworks that can attend the work’s successful completion.

The approach has served him well. It also makes him kind of a weird All-Star.

the nba all star game always starts off fun then it gets to the point where paul millsap is subbed in and i just fall asleep — rob (@dmxbark) February 18, 2017





I think I saw Paul Millsap on TV but I can't be sure bc I don't know who he is. — Petty Pablo (@LanePiffin) February 19, 2017





Paul Millsap is so uninteresting his emoji is just his number. https://t.co/qIwdJXM0Cz — chreez (@ChrisMcGlinch) February 17, 2017





We sat through that and we still gotta watch Paul Millsap shoot midrange jumpers in the ASG tomorrow — kam (@nikesonmyTWEET) February 19, 2017









“I mean, at the end of the day, I play the game the right way, regardless of All-Star Game or not,” Millsap said during Friday’s media session. “Some may call it boring; I call it basketball.”

No, Millsap’s game — built early in his career on tenacious rebounding, now tilted toward heady face-up play and an advanced understanding of where to be and when on the defensive end — and personality aren’t a hand-in-glove fit for an exhibition built on aerial artistry, long-range bombing and scarcely a whiff of actual resistance. But while the All-Star Game itself is supposed to be a treat for fans, All-Star berths, and especially reserve slots, also allow coaches to recognize the players whose contributions might fly under fans’ radar.

“Before we walked out onto the court [for Saturday’s practice], I said, ‘Paul, some of the festivities and the hoopla is not really your cup of tea, is it?'” said Eastern Conference head coach Brad Stevens, who developed an appreciation for how disruptive the “pro’s pro” could be during Atlanta’s six-game victory over his Boston Celtics during the first round of the 2016 playoffs. “And he acknowledged that. I think he’s a hard-working guy, he’s a real winner, and he’s impacted the organization he’s been with in a great way.”

The approach is what made him Division I’s leading rebounder three years running at Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., a half-hour’s drive west of Millsap’s hometown of Monroe and a 4 1/2 hour trip from Smoothie King Center, where he’ll suit up for the East on Sunday night. It’s what made him the 47th overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft, what allowed him to instantly earn rotation minutes under the notoriously hard-charging Jerry Sloan, and carve out a role on a 51-win Utah Jazz team.

It’s what kept those minutes coming, turning him into a starter in Utah and earning him a four-year, $32 million offer sheet in restricted free agency that quickly became a bargain as he developed into one of the league’s steadiest frontcourt performers. He’s continued that progression since joining the Hawks in the summer of 2013, taking strides as a shooter and playmaker while growing into the two-way linchpin of an organization that has made the playoffs in each of his three seasons in Atlanta, and that had the greatest season in franchise history two years ago before bowing out to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. (On that score, the Hawks have plenty of company.)

