Packers-Falcons preview: Can Aaron Rodgers outgun Atlanta’s high-flying offense?

Green Bay Packers (12-6) at Atlanta Falcons (12-5)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox

PACKERS AT A GLANCE

Key Player: RB Ty Montgomery. Sure, Aaron Rodgers is the key player in any game that he plays — maybe for either team. But the Packers have added a dimension few could have seen coming when Montgomery switched positions midway through the season, and they probably aren’t here without him. Montgomery’s two rushing TDs got lost amid Rodgers’ fireworks display in the win against the Dallas Cowboys, although his blitz pickup in that game left a lot to be desired.

View photos (AP) More

View photos A look at Ty Montgomery’s rushing stats in the playoffs this year. (Stats via radar360) More

The last time the Packers and Falcons met, Montgomery was still a wide receiver — and he was out injured for the game, along with fellow offensive contributors Randall Cobb, Eddie Lacy, James Starks and Jared Cook. That led to fullback Aaron Ripkowski playing 32 of the Packers’ 62 offensive snaps, and Don Jackson and Knile Davis combining for 18 snaps in the backfield. Lacy and Jackson are on IR, Davis has since been released, and Starks has been inactive the past five games.

Now Montgomery can help add a dimension with his running and receiving that has changed the makeup of the offense. He’s been quietly efficient in the two postseason victories, even if he’s not a big-play threat. But can he pick up free rushers? Montgomery struggled with that against Dallas, and the Falcons might change their defensive strategy in this meeting. Back in Week 8, they blitzed very, very selectively but had much more success going after Rodgers than when they let him sit back in the pocket and pick them apart.

View photos The Atlanta Falcons have a tough chore in trying to slow down the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. (Getty Images) More

Why they’ll win: With Rodgers, anything is possible. He has played at a nuclear level over the past eight games after losing four straight. Rodgers has thrown 24 TD passes to one interception (which came in the win over the Cowboys) and now has done so for the better part of two games without Jordy Nelson (ribs). We don’t know Nelson’s status yet for Sunday, but the Packers have generated 72 points in the 100 or so game minutes in the playoffs against the second- and fifth-ranked scoring defenses during the regular season.

Even if Nelson can’t go, Cook, Cobb, Montgomery, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison have stepped up, and the Packers’ offensive line has done its job protecting Rodgers, who hasn’t been hit much at all the past six quarters. The Falcons’ perimeter coverage is sub-par, as each of their top three corners (Robert Alford, Jalen Collins and Brian Poole) can be worked over. Additionally, the Falcons’ limited pass rush might have trouble against Rodgers’ mobility and the line’s good pass blocking.

Does anyone like their chances against Rodgers in a shootout?

Why they’ll lose: One of the quiet keys to victory against the Cowboys was the Packers getting an early lead and forcing the Cowboys out of some of the things they wanted to do offensively. That will be critical again vs. the Falcons, who have the most diverse offense in the NFL and who are tough to beat once they get up. The Falcons this season outscored opponents 139-68 in the first quarter, and even last week they showed they can overcome an early deficit as they outscored the Seattle Seahawks 36-10 in the final 41 minutes.

Read More