Pac-12 primer: Surprises, disappointments, tiered rankings and more

January is just around the corner. Conference play is finally here. And that means it’s time to reassess college basketball’s top teams and players, as well as its most competitive leagues, as the season kicks into gear. We’ll highlight surprises, disappointments, and player and freshman of the year candidates before ranking teams by tiers and making one bold prediction for the next two-and-a-half months.

The next of our six conference primers looks at the Pac-12, which is headlined a resurgent UCLA team and a strong trio of challengers to the Bruins.

Biggest surprise: UCLA and USC both being undefeated

Two of college basketball’s six remaining unbeaten teams are separated by just 15 miles of gridlocked Los Angeles freeway. Second-ranked UCLA and 22nd-ranked USC both enter the start of conference play Wednesday night with matching 13-0 records.

The return of four starters and the arrival of heralded freshmen Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf have helped UCLA bounce back from last season’s 15-17 debacle. Fueled by an efficient, freewheeling offense that has eclipsed 100 points five times already this season, the Bruins own an impressive road win at Kentucky and solid neutral-court victories over Texas A&M, Michigan and Ohio State. Ball is second in the nation at 8.3 assists per game and five UCLA rotation players are shooting 39.3 percent or higher from behind the arc.

USC’s schedule has been less formidable, but beating Texas A&M, SMU and BYU is impressive considering all the talent the Trojans lost last spring. Point guard Julian Jacobs and forward Nikola Jovanovic both turned pro with eligibility remaining and rotation players Katin Reinhardt and Darion Clark both transferred, forcing other players to take on bigger roles. Jordan McLaughlin has thrived as USC’s primary point guard, Elijah Stewart has enjoyed a breakout season at wing, DeAnthony Melton and Jonah Mathews have made an instant impact as freshmen and Chimezie Metu has emerged as a defensive anchor.

Biggest disappointment: Washington

One year after LSU’s Ben Simmons became the No. 1 overall draft pick despite not leading his team to the NCAA tournament, Washington’s Markelle Fultz could repeat that feat. Fultz averaged an impressive 22 points and 6.3 assists in non-conference play, yet the Huskies (7-5) suffered losses against the likes of Yale, Nevada and TCU and did not defeat a single team in KenPom’s top 150.

Helter-skelter offense and lackluster defense have been Washington’s biggest issues. The Huskies surrender points in bunches because they make too many simple mistakes, from going under screens against shooters, to losing sight of their man on backdoor cuts, to rotating over late on help defense and resorting to fouling. They have the firepower to make up for it offensively, but they waste too many possessions with ill-advised shots or turnovers.

Washington’s poor start increases the pressure on embattled coach Lorenzo Romar, who led the Huskies to two Pac-12 titles, three Sweet 16s and six NCAA bids from 2004-2012 but has missed five straight NCAA tournaments since then. Romar has continued to recruit and develop NBA talent, but the Huskies have finished .500 or worse in league play each of the past four seasons.

Player of the Year favorite: Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA

So much for any lingering doubt whether Ball could transition from an unorthodox, high-speed style of play in high school to a more conventional college system. So far this season, the heralded point guard is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds, a huge reason why UCLA has finished non-conference play without a loss for the first time since the 1994-95 season. While Ball’s pinpoint passes and impeccable court vision typically draw the most praise, that undersells his impact on the UCLA program. The Bruins have adopted Ball’s personality, from his fast pace, to his competitiveness, to his unselfishness. Ball’s presence has also enabled two of UCLA’s best scorers to shift to their more natural positions. With Ball and Aaron Holiday excelling at point guard, seniors Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton are able to play off ball and do what they do best — run off screens and look for daylight to shoot.

Freshman of the Year favorite: Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA

