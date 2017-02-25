Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested Saturday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

The booking log on the sheriff’s website said Mayfield was booked at 8:21 a.m. on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. Per the site, he was arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department. A hearing is set for Monday morning.

(Via Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Per the police report obtained by ESPN, police encountered Mayfield at approximately 2:30 a.m. after someone reported an assault. Mayfield said he tried to break up the altercation and was asked to stay to give a statement. He started screaming “profanities” per the statement and did not stay.

The report stated Mayfield had slurred speech, had difficulty walking down stairs and was covered in food on the front of his clothing. According to the report, when the officer asked Mayfield to come over, he began to walk away. When the officer told him to stop, Mayfield sprinted away, which forced the officer to chase him and tackle him to the ground.

Mayfield was a junior in 2016 and said after the season he was returning to Oklahoma for the 2017 season. His presence in Oklahoma’s backfield will likely make the Sooners favorites for the Big 12 title in 2017.

Mayfield, a transfer from Texas Tech, was a Heisman finalist in 2016. was 254-358 passing for 3,965 yards, 40 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2016. A spokesman for the university said the school was “aware of the matter and are learning the details.”

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports.

