Oilers' Leon Draisaitl earns DoPS hearing for spearing Chris Tierney (Video)

Leon Draisaitl’s spear during Tuesday night’s 7-0 San Jose Sharks romp over the Edmonton Oilers has earned him a hearing.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that the Oilers forward will face supplemental discipline for his stick work on Chris Tierney of the Sharks.

Draisaitl was given a major for spearing and kicked out with a game misconduct.

“Just feel a stick groin in my groin, so obviously it doesn’t feel well at the time,” Tierney said afterward via the Mercury News. “Just kind of dropped and went to shake it off. Takes a couple minutes to recover from something like that. But felt OK the rest of the game.”

We saw Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins get a two-game suspension for spearing earlier this month. But he had a rap sheet and had been warned previously about his stick work. Draisaitl hasn’t been fined or suspended in his career.

We’re leaning toward the Oilers forward being in the lineup for Game 5 Thursday night but a little poorer for his actions.

