NHL trades, Boston Bruins and cartoon violence (Puck Daddy Countdown)

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

10 – Trade Season

Well it’s that time of year again: Rumor Town USA (or Canada depending upon your own personal address, I guess) and you know it’s that time of year because an NHL.com writer retweeted a fake Bob McKenzie account on Monday night. And for real, you can tell it’s Trade Season because even Yung Intelligence was briefly duped into thinking the Penguins would be trading Marc-Andre Fleury and Olli Maatta in a package deal for unspecified return.

Gotta work off that rust, folks. The fakes are coming for your timeline.

Speaking of trades, though…

9 – The Red Wings’ trade prospects

Being that it’s Trade Season one of the things we’re going to start to see a lot of is, “Is this [not-good old veteran] on the trade block?”

Another we’re going to see is, “What are the Red Wings gonna do?”

Because like we all know for sure there’s no way this weak-ass Wings team are gonna make the playoffs. They’d have to leapfrog more than half of the Eastern Conference’s non-playoff teams for a wild card spot and they’re a mile out of the Atlantic race (four points behind Toronto with three extra games played as I write this).

So here’s the best of both worlds: Thomas Vanek might get traded, baby! I mean yeah I guess. He’s relatively cheap and he’s close to a point a game this year. But would he be a good bet for a playoff team? He’s shooting more than 15 percent right now, and only has a little more than two shots on goal per game. Not an impressive rate, nor one that necessarily lends itself to a lot of scoring in the future.

I mean, the thing is the future in Detroit is bleak. None of their prospects really dazzle, do they? So many awful long-term contracts to guys on the wrong side of 30. Henrik Zetterberg making more than $6 million against the cap until he’s 40? Frans Nielsen at $5.25 million through age 37? Justin Abdelkader at $4.25 million until he’s 35? Good lord. And that doesn’t even include Danny DeKeyser at $5 million and Nik Kronwall at $4.75 million for another two years after this one, when he’ll be 38.

I don’t know how you maneuver out of this without taking back a series of horrible expiring deals, retaining salary, or LTIRing half your roster. And as a result it’s tough to see where Ken Holland gets to go around setting big asks for just about any vet. He’s gotta price these guys to move.

8 – Anyone trading for Shane Doan

Speaking of which, Shane Doan will finally let himself be moved out of Arizona and won’t that be so nice for the Shane “Dirt On The Dungarees Plays The Game The Right Way” Doan narrative when he accepts a trade to Chicago or something.

But again, what’s the ask? This guy’s not Vanek. He’s 40. And he has four goals and eight assists in 43 games this year. Shane Doan is flat-out not a difference-maker at this point in his career, and here’s a stat for you: He and Ryane Clowe have the same career points per game.

So why would a contender give up literally anything — and presumably bend over backwards to meet whatever needs he sets to waive that no-move — and also burn a roster spot on a guy most teams would have been healthy-scratching all year if he were 23 and not The Elder Statesman Who Isn’t Cheap Or Dirty At All?

Doesn’t follow. Let him finish his career in Arizona; he’d be little more than a mascot for any legitimate Cup contender.

7 – Whatever the Blues are getting up to

So the Blues might trade Kevin Shattenkirk after all, even though he’s arguably been the best defender on the team this year and the Blues are looking pretty comfortable in their playoff spot?

Well, yeah. And he might be going to the Oilers. Maybe for Jordan Eberle.

Now, this scans to me as “TSN is in Canada and here’s a big defenseman going to a Canadian team that looks like it’s going to the playoffs” and maybe just kinda connecting some dots. But you never know. It would be very weird, financial constraints aside, to see a team built on defensive quality take a step back on the blue line to upgrade the No. 2 right wing slot.

6 – A not-so-surprising stat

So here’s this:

Approximately 45% of NHL players are playing for the team that drafted them originally. In baseball, that number is < 20%. — Simon Boisvert (@simonsnake70) January 17, 2017

