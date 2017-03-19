NHL-National Hockey League roundup

March 19 (The Sports Xchange) - The Arizona Coyotes recalled defenseman Zbynek Michalek and forward Laurent Dauphin from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

The move for Dauphin is an emergency recall, the team announced.

Michalek, 34, has six goals, eight assists and 32 penalty minutes in 43 games with Tucson this season.

Dauphin, 21, has two goals, one assist and 12 penalty minutes in 24 games with the Coyotes this season.

- - -

The Detroit Red Wings recalled forward Tomas Nosek under emergency conditions from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Nosek, 24, owns 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 49 games for Grand Rapids this season and is tied for fourth on the team in scoring. He made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on Dec. 26, 2015 and played six games that season, recording two penalty minutes, six hits and three takeaways in 10:08 average time on ice.

- - -

The Tampa Bay Lightning reassigned forwards Joel Vermin and Byron Froese to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

Vermin, 25, played in 43 games with the Crunch this season. He also skated in 11 games with the Lightning this season, totaling three assists.

Froese, 26, played in six NHL games this season, including four with the Lightning, and had five penalty minutes. He has two goals and three assists in 62 career NHL games. (Editing by Andrew Both)