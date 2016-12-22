NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Dec 21 (The Sports Xchange) - The Detroit Red Wings placed goaltender Jimmy Howard on seven-day injured reserve Wednesday.

Howard injured his right leg stopping a shot in their 4-1 road loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Howard, who did not put weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice, was replaced by Petr Mrazek.

The 32-year-old Howard, who was on IR last month with a groin injury, is 5-7-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in 17 games (15 starts) this season.

The Red Wings recalled goaltender Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Ben Smith on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Smith, 28, was not able to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday because of the injury. He has two goals and one assist in 28 games this season.

The Maple Leafs recalled forward Byron Froese from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The Carolina Hurricanes activated goaltender Eddie Lack from injured reserve.

Lack, 28, has missed the last 14 games because of a concussion. Before sustaining the injury, the Swede posted a 1-2-1 record with a 3.78 goals-against average and .856 save percentage in five games this season.

The Hurricanes reassigned goaltender Michael Leighton to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. Leighton, 35, is 2-1-0 with a 3.53 goals-against average and .875 save percentage for Carolina.