NHL-Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

March 26 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games:

Jets 2, Canucks 1

The Winnipeg Jets' playoff hopes may be dangling by a tenuous thread but after a narrow win over Vancouver Canucks, the thread has not snapped yet.

The Jets edged the Canucks 2-1 on Sunday, hanging on for their playoff lives in front of a jubilant hometown crowd.

Adam Lowry took a slick pass from center Mathieu Perreault and buried it past Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller for the 2-1 lead. Perreault also scored a goal in the game.

Alex Edler scored the Canucks' goal.

Flyers 6, Penguins 2

Jordan Weal and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a rout of rival Pittsburgh.

Valtteri Filppula, Jakub Voracek, Radko Gudas and Dale Weise also scored for the Flyers, while Matt Cullen and Patric Hornqvist scored for the Penguins.

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason made 25 saves, while Matt Murray stopped 27 in the Penguins' net.

Stars 2, Devils 1 (OT)

Dallas avoided being eliminated from playoff contention -- at least temporarily -- by rallying past New Jersey.

With Dallas trailing 1-0 late in the third period, Ales Hemsky put a power-play rebound past Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid to pull the Stars even with 6:36 remaining in regulation, ultimately forcing overtime.

Dallas then won it with another power-play goal, just 20 seconds into overtime, on Tyler Seguin's 25th goal of the season, a right-wing tracer.

Rookie Blake Coleman scored the first NHL goal of his career for the Devils.

Red Wings 3, Wild 2 (OT)

Andreas Athanasiou scored on a breakaway 1:52 into overtime as Detroit skated to a win over Minnesota.

Tomas Tatar and Mike Green scored for the Red Wings, who improved to 4-1-1 in their last six games.

Eric Staal and Nate Prosser scored for the Wild, who dropped to 1-7-1 in their last nine.

Ducks 6, Rangers 3

Andrew Cogliano and Patrick Eaves scored two minutes apart early in the third period, and Anaheim took over first place in the Pacific Division after a win over New York.

Eaves scored twice and Ryan Getzlaf contributed four assists as the Ducks used their eighth win in 10 games to go two points up on idle Edmonton and San Jose.

Josh Manson, Ryan Kesler and Nick Ritchie also scored for Anaheim. Jonathan Bernier picked up his fourth consecutive victory by stopping 25 shots.

Rick Nash, Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers, who have lost five of seven. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist made 28 saves in his first game since March 7, when he strained his left hip.