NFL playoff picture: Dolphins, Steelers, Chiefs round out AFC's six teams

AFC: (1) Patriots, (2) Raiders, (3) Steelers vs. (6) Dolphins, (4) Texans vs. (5) Chiefs

NFC: (1) Cowboys, (2) Falcons, (3) Lions vs. (6) Packers, (4) Seahawks vs. (5) Giants

Three AFC teams celebrated Christmas by joining the Patriots, Raiders and Texans in the playoffs.

The Chiefs crushed the Broncos and ended Denver’s hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champion. Kansas City’s win clinched a playoff berth for the Dolphins and kept alive the Chiefs’ chance to catch the David Carr-less Raiders in the AFC West.

The Chiefs had clinched a playoff berth about a half hour before kickoff when the Steelers rallies past the Ravens. Pittsburgh’s win clinched the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the conference because of better strength of victory than the fourth-seeded Texans.

Pittsburgh’s win also clinched a playoff berth for the Chiefs, but Kansas City still holds out hope of catching the Raiders in the AFC West.

On Monday the Lions hope to clinch a wild-card berth with a win at the Cowboys. Next week’s Packers-Lions game was moved to Sunday night and will decide the NFC North title.

All times Eastern. x-clinched playoff berth, y-clinched division title, z-clinched first-round playoff bye, *-clinched home-field advantage

z-1. New England Patriots (13-2, East champion; 10-1 conf, 4-1 div)

W 41-3 vs. Jets, at Dolphins

• Have clinched a first-round bye.

• 1 seed: Win/tie at Dolphins or Raiders loss/tie at Broncos

• 2 seed: Loss + Raiders win (Raiders win strength of victory, 81-99 to 78-115-2)

x-2. Oakland Raiders (12-3, West leader; 9-2 conf, 3-2 div)

W 33-25 vs. Colts, at Broncos

• 1 seed: Win at Broncos + Patriots loss at Dolphins

• Would clinch the West and a first-round playoff bye with a win/tie at the Broncos or a Chiefs loss/tie at the Chargers.

• 5 seed: Loss + Chiefs win

y-3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5, North champions; 8-3 conf, 4-1 div)

W 31-27 vs. Ravens, vs. Browns

• Clinched the North with a win against the Ravens.

• Will be the No. 3 seed because of better strength of victory than the Texans (currently 66-81-3 to 63-86-1). Will play host to the Dolphins or Chiefs on wild-card weekend.

y-4. Houston Texans (9-6, South champion; 7-4 conf, 5-0 div)

W 12-10 vs. Bengals, at Titans

• Clinched the South with a win against the Bengals plus the Titans’ loss at the Jaguars because of a better division record than the Titans (5-1 to 2-4).

• Will be the No. 4 seed and play host to the Raiders, Chiefs or Dolphins on wild-card weekend.

x-5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, top wild card; 8-3 conf, 5-0 div)

W 33-10 vs. Broncos, at Chargers

• Clinched a playoff berth with the Ravens’ loss Sunday.

• Would clinch the AFC West and a first-round bye with a win at the Chargers plus a Raiders loss at the Broncos because of a head-to-head sweep of the Raiders.

• 5 seed: Win/tie + Raiders win/tie, or Loss + Dolphins loss/tie

6. Miami Dolphins (10-5, bottom wild card; 7-4 conf, 4-1 div)

W 34-31 (OT) at Bills, vs. Patriots

• Clinched a playoff berth with the Broncos’ loss Sunday night at the Chiefs.

• 5 seed: Win vs. Patriots + Chiefs loss at Chargers (Dolphins are 4-1 against the Chargers, Jets, Steelers and Titans to Chiefs’ 2-3).

• 6 seed: Loss/tie or Chiefs win/tie