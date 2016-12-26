NFL playoff picture: Dolphins, Steelers, Chiefs round out AFC's six teams

AFC: (1) Patriots, (2) Raiders, (3) Steelers vs. (6) Dolphins, (4) Texans vs. (5) Chiefs
NFC: (1) Cowboys, (2) Falcons, (3) Lions vs. (6) Packers, (4) Seahawks vs. (5) Giants
Three AFC teams celebrated Christmas by joining the Patriots, Raiders and Texans in the playoffs.
The Chiefs crushed the Broncos and ended Denver’s hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champion. Kansas City’s win clinched a playoff berth for the Dolphins and kept alive the Chiefs’ chance to catch the David Carr-less Raiders in the AFC West.
The Chiefs had clinched a playoff berth about a half hour before kickoff when the Steelers rallies past the Ravens. Pittsburgh’s win clinched the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the conference because of better strength of victory than the fourth-seeded Texans.
On Monday the Lions hope to clinch a wild-card berth with a win at the Cowboys. Next week’s Packers-Lions game was moved to Sunday night and will decide the NFC North title.
All times Eastern. x-clinched playoff berth, y-clinched division title, z-clinched first-round playoff bye, *-clinched home-field advantage
z-1. New England Patriots (13-2, East champion; 10-1 conf, 4-1 div)
W 41-3 vs. Jets, at Dolphins
• Have clinched a first-round bye.
• 1 seed: Win/tie at Dolphins or Raiders loss/tie at Broncos
• 2 seed: Loss + Raiders win (Raiders win strength of victory, 81-99 to 78-115-2)
x-2. Oakland Raiders (12-3, West leader; 9-2 conf, 3-2 div)
W 33-25 vs. Colts, at Broncos
• 1 seed: Win at Broncos + Patriots loss at Dolphins
• Would clinch the West and a first-round playoff bye with a win/tie at the Broncos or a Chiefs loss/tie at the Chargers.
• 5 seed: Loss + Chiefs win
y-3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5, North champions; 8-3 conf, 4-1 div)
W 31-27 vs. Ravens, vs. Browns
• Clinched the North with a win against the Ravens.
• Will be the No. 3 seed because of better strength of victory than the Texans (currently 66-81-3 to 63-86-1). Will play host to the Dolphins or Chiefs on wild-card weekend.
y-4. Houston Texans (9-6, South champion; 7-4 conf, 5-0 div)
W 12-10 vs. Bengals, at Titans
• Clinched the South with a win against the Bengals plus the Titans’ loss at the Jaguars because of a better division record than the Titans (5-1 to 2-4).
• Will be the No. 4 seed and play host to the Raiders, Chiefs or Dolphins on wild-card weekend.
x-5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, top wild card; 8-3 conf, 5-0 div)
W 33-10 vs. Broncos, at Chargers
• Clinched a playoff berth with the Ravens’ loss Sunday.
• Would clinch the AFC West and a first-round bye with a win at the Chargers plus a Raiders loss at the Broncos because of a head-to-head sweep of the Raiders.
• 5 seed: Win/tie + Raiders win/tie, or Loss + Dolphins loss/tie
6. Miami Dolphins (10-5, bottom wild card; 7-4 conf, 4-1 div)
W 34-31 (OT) at Bills, vs. Patriots
• Clinched a playoff berth with the Broncos’ loss Sunday night at the Chiefs.
• 5 seed: Win vs. Patriots + Chiefs loss at Chargers (Dolphins are 4-1 against the Chargers, Jets, Steelers and Titans to Chiefs’ 2-3).
• 6 seed: Loss/tie or Chiefs win/tie
*-1. Dallas Cowboys (12-2, East champion; 8-2 conf, 3-2 div)
vs. Lions (Mon 8:30/ESPN), at Eagles
• Clinched the East, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with the Giants’ loss Thursday at the Eagles.
y-2. Atlanta Falcons (10-5, South champion; 8-3 conf, 4-1 div)
W 33-16 at Panthers, vs. Saints
• Clinched the South with a win at the Panthers plus a Buccaneers loss at the Saints.
• Would clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win/tie against the Saints because of a better strength of victory than the Lions (68-80-1 to 52-79-1).
3. Detroit Lions (9-5, North leader; 7-3 conf, 3-2 div)
at Cowboys (Mon 8:30/ESPN), vs. Packers
• Would clinch a playoff berth with a win because of the Buccaneers’ loss at the Saints.
• Would clinch the North with a Week 17 win against the Packers, regardless of the Lions’ result Monday at the Cowboys.
• Would lose a tie to the Packers because of a head-to-head sweep (factoring in their Week 17 meeting) but still can earn a wild card.
y-4. Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1, West champion; 5-5-1 conf, 2-2-1 div)
L 31-34 vs. Cardinals, at 49ers
• Have clinched the West.
• Would clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win at the 49ers plus Falcons loss to the Saints plus a Lions loss.
x-5. New York Giants (10-5, top wild card; 7-4 conf, 3-2 div)
L 19-24 at Eagles, at Redskins
• Clinched the No. 5 seed with the Buccaneers’ loss at the Saints because of a head-to-head win against the Lions, who are the only other possible 10-6 wild-card team.
6. Green Bay Packers (9-6, bottom wild card; 7-4 conf, 4-1 div)
W 38-25 vs. Vikings, at Lions
• Would clinch the North with a win at the Lions because of a head-to-head sweep of the Lions.
• Would clinch a wild-card berth with a Redskins loss against the Giants plus a Buccaneers loss to the Panthers or having better strength of victory than the Buccaneers (currently leading 58-73-1 to 58-77-1 counting the necessary Tampa Bay win against the Panthers).
7. Washington Redskins (8-6-1; 6-5 conf, 3-2 div)
W 41-21 at Bears, vs. Giants
• Would clinch a playoff berth with a win against the Giants plus a Lions win Monday at the Cowboys or the Packers-Lions is not a tie.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7; 6-5 conf, 3-2 div)
L 24-31 at Saints, vs. Panthers
• Still could win the tiebreaker with the Packers for the final wild card but would lose a tiebreaker to the Lions because of a worse record against the Bears, Cowboys, Rams and Saints (3-2 to 2-3).
