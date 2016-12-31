NFL-National Football League roundup

Dec 31 (The Sports Xchange) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, already shut down for Sunday's season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, was officially placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Six-time Pro Bowler Green, 28, will miss the last six games with a hamstring injury suffered during the first series against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20.

Green was elected to the Pro Bowl this season despite playing in just nine full games, catching 66 passes for 964 yards and four touchdowns.

--

The Detroit Lions placed running back Theo Riddick on injured reserve due to a wrist injury.

Riddick already was ruled out of Sunday night's NFC North Division showdown with the Green Bay Packers. It will be the fourth consecutive game that Riddick misses. He leads the team with a modest 357 rushing yards.

--

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed punter Bryan Anger to a five-year contract extension.

The deal is worth $17 million ($3.4 million per year average), according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Anger, 28, joined Tampa Bay in 2016, setting franchise records for punts inside the 20 (32) and net punting average (42.4) -- both career bests -- while also establishing a team record for gross punting average (45.9).

He ranks fifth in the NFL in punts inside the 20 and fourth in net average.

Anger originally entered the league as a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2012 NFL Draft.

--

The Minnesota Vikings placed safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve because of a knee injury and promoted wide receiver Isaac Fruechte from the practice squad.

Sendejo started 14 games in his sixth NFL season, recording 69 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions. He also contributed on special teams, recording six tackles.

--

The Baltimore Ravens claimed wide receiver Vince Mayle off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore moved linebacker Zachary Orr (neck) to injured reserve to make room for Mayle. Orr, 24, was already ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayle, 25, was a 2015 fourth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns out of Washington State.

