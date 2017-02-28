NFL free agency preview: Where do we stand with all of the possible franchise-tagged players?

Players hate the franchise tag, but it’s a necessity for NFL teams.

Instead of letting their best players hit free agency, teams can use the franchise tag. A non-exclusive tag means teams can match any offer sheet to their player, or get two first-round picks as compensation. An exclusive franchise tag means their player can’t even negotiate with anyone else (NFL.com set out the rules of the game in detail here, and here were the estimated tag costs for each position).

The deadline to tag a player this year is March 1, and many teams started making their decisions on Monday. Some still could use the tag by the deadline. As of Tuesday morning, here’s where we stand on who has already been tagged (or reportedly will get it before Wednesday’s deadline), who won’t be tagged, and who might still be tagged:

ALREADY TAGGED

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell

This was an easy call. The Steelers rode Bell hard down the stretch, got to an AFC championship game, and they were not letting him hit free agency. They’re not even letting him negotiate with other teams, giving him the exclusive tag. Bell might be the most talented back in the NFL and the estimated $12.4 million tag is well worth it.

Verdict: Had to be done.

Los Angeles Chargers OLB Melvin Ingram

Ingram would have been one of the top free agents available if he hit the market. He improved tremendously the past two seasons, had 18.5 sacks, and will be just 28 years old next season. But on Monday night the Chargers ended any speculation and tagged Ingram at a cost of about $14.1 million.

Verdict: It was the smart move; you can’t lose a good pass rusher like this.

Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones

Giving Jones the tag had to be part of the thought process when they traded the Patriots for Jones last year. The Cardinals said all along they would tag Jones and on Monday they made it official, to nobody’s surprise.

Verdict: You couldn’t trade a second-round pick and lose Jones after one season, so it was the obvious move to tag him.

New York Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul

The Giants didn’t want to let Pierre-Paul go so they will tag him, even though Pierre-Paul has made it clear he didn’t want a third straight one-year deal. And the two sides are nowhere near a long-term deal, according to the New York Post.

Verdict: A long-term deal could get done, but it won’t be until right before the July 15 deadline.

Carolina Panthers DT Kawann Short

Part of the strange and inexplicable move to let Josh Norman go last year was the thought that the savings could go to an extension for Short. That didn’t happen. So the Panthers had to tag Short to make sure he didn’t hit free agency. Now Panthers fans have to hope general manager Dave Gettleman doesn’t revoke it in a fit of impatience, like he did with Norman. Just kidding … we think.

Verdict: The Panthers couldn’t afford to let Short go, so they had no choice.

REPORTEDLY WON’T BE TAGGED

Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery

The Bears never wanted to give a long-term deal to Jeffery, and they found themselves stuck either losing him for nothing this offseason or paying a ton to franchise him again. The Bears tagged him last year and the reported cost to tag him again would be more than $17 million. That’s steep for any receiver, and Jeffery isn’t Julio Jones. It was no surprise that reports said the Bears aren’t going to tag Jeffery again.

Verdict: It’s not fun to lose talented players, but Jeffery can’t stay healthy and that tag was expensive. This was the right call.

Cleveland Browns WR Terrelle Pryor

Cleveland.com reported the Browns still don’t plan to tag Pryor, and that doesn’t make a ton of sense. So many times, a player’s “worth” gets debated. Is Pryor “worth” the receiver franchise tag of more than $15 million after one good season at receiver? Maybe not. But the Browns have more than $100 million in cap room and can’t afford to keep losing good players. It would be disheartening for the Browns to see Pryor walk with nothing in return. The plan appears to be to sign Pryor to a long-term deal before March 9, but why not tag him and make sure he doesn’t leave?

