NFL announces 2017 compensatory draft picks, which now can be traded for first time

The NFL has announced the 32 compensatory draft picks the league has issued to 16 teams that suffered a net loss in free agency a year ago. The picks range from the third to the seventh rounds of the 2017 NFL, and the secret formula used to determine which teams receive the picks is based on the dollar amount and talent of free agents who left teams that signed fewer free agents than they lost a year ago.

But what is known: For the first time these picks can be traded. That makes them even more valuable assets to the teams receiving them. In the past, teams that received compensatory picks had to use the selections themselves.

Ten teams received a total of 11 third-round picks this year, which is the most ever given out in that round since compensatory picks started in 1994 after the advent of free agency. That makes Friday night of draft weekend a little longer than usual. The Seattle Seahawks have received two of those selections, which makes up for the 2017 fourth-rounder they traded to the New England Patriots a year ago on draft weekend.

You can find the full list here. The order of those third-round picks:

Overall pick/Team

97. Miami Dolphins

98. Carolina Panthers

99. Baltimore Ravens

100. Los Angeles Rams

101. Denver Broncos

102. Seattle Seahawks

103. Cleveland Browns

104. Kansas City Chiefs

105. Pittsburgh Steelers

106. Seattle Seahawks

107. New York Jets

Note: The 103rd pick, based on the terms of the Jamie Collins trade, belongs to the Patriots — the first official compensatory pick to be traded, in essence.

Four teams will receive a total of four compensatory picks, which is the maximum that can be issued in a single year: the Bengals, Browns, Broncos and Chiefs. Prior to this draft, the Browns had the fewest compensatory picks ever with nine from 1994 to 2016. Compare that to the Ravens, who have had a total of 47 — the most any team has had.

These compensatory picks are not throwaways. After all, Tom Brady once was a compensatory pick. So were Matt Hasselbeck, Hines Ward, Larry Allen, Marques Colston, Josh Sitton and others of note. But now that the teams are allowed to deal these selections, it adds another layer of value to those that received them.

You might wonder how the Dolphins managed to finagle the top compensatory pick despite bringing in a slew of veterans a year ago. But many of the bigger-named ones arrived via trade or after they had been cut by other teams, which does not count toward the compensatory formula. So by losing Rishard Matthews, Lamar Miller, Derrick Shelby, Kelvin Sheppard and Olivier Vernon — while only adding UFAs Isa Abdul-Quddus and Andre Branch — the Dolphins will add a crucial third-round pick, along with two fifth-rounders.

Other bookkeeping items, now that we know the complete draft order: The Browns also will send their fourth-round compensatory pick, No. 139 overall, to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz trade. The New York Giants will slide down 10 spots in Round 4, as punishment for illegal use of walkie-talkies last season. The Patriots will lose their higher of their fourth-rounders, No. 132 overall (which they acquired from the Seahawks), as part of the deflate-gate punishment and will pick at No. 137 overall in that round. The Seahawks (No. 170 overall) and Chiefs (211) will also lose picks in Rounds 5 and 6, respectively, for violating the league’s anti-tampering rules.

Oh, and the burning question: Which team will pick Mr. Irrelevant? That would be the Broncos, who own the final two picks of the draft, Nos. 254 and 255. That is, unless they trade that pick.

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

