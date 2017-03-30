NBA Playoff Picture: The courts are alive with the sound of seeding

WHAT MATTERED MOST

A subjective ranking of the results that mattered most to the playoff bracket.

1. Golden State Warriors 110, San Antonio Spurs 98

Playoff seeds and berths ultimately matter most to the extent they determine a champion. So a game in which the team with the league’s best record comes back from a 15-0 hole and 22-point deficit to dominate the second half against the team with the second-best record — one night after controlling proceedings against the team with the third-best record! — is always going to show up near the top of this list. When that elite team also opens up a 3 1/2-game lead for homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs with only seven left to play, they’re going to get the top spot.

Yes, the Warriors did all that in just 48 minutes. What looked like a banner night for San Antonio after just four minutes became something very different by halftime (when the Warriors trailed by three points) and turned around completely after a few possessions of the third quarter (when the Warriors took the lead and went on to never trail again). The defense was great, the offense was nifty, and everyone from Stephen Curry to David West (in the year 2017!) looked like a potential playoff difference-maker. Oh, and Kevin Durant is still on track to play before the end of the regular season.

The Spurs are still six games ahead of the Houston Rockets for the No. 2 seed, so they don’t have much to worry about when it comes to facing an acceptable playoff opponent. On the other hand, the Warriors tore apart Pau Gasol and David Lee in the pick-and-roll and could have exposed a severe matchup problem against any functional NBA offense. But maybe it’s best not to worry about that now. We are here for explanations of playoff scenarios, not real basketballular analysis.

2. Milwaukee Bucks 103, Boston Celtics 100

The good news for the Celtics is that they’re still in a virtual tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the East’s top seed. The bad news is that they held sole possession of that No. 1 spot for all of two days and lost it by dropping a home game to the kind of squad they’re going to have to handle to win a playoff series, let alone impress over several rounds. A solid night for Isaiah Thomas (32 points on 9-of-17 shooting) could not overcome a 39.8 percent teamwide performance from the floor with 16 turnovers, and the Bucks shot 52.6 percent at the other end to keep up a steady stream of offense.

Even then, the Celtics had a chance to tie on the last possession of the game, which ended in an off-balance, low-percentage miss for Marcus Smart. They could have had a chance to win with a two, but rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon knocked down this big jumper at the shot-clock buzzer to stretch the margin to three:





That dagger capped off a stellar night for Brogdon, who finished with 16 points and nine assists. His play was part of an impressive showing for the Bucks, now winners of 13 of their last 16 games. The Bucks remain tied with the victorious Hawks (who hold the tiebreaker via a 3-1 season series win) and stuck in the No. 6 spot, but there’s no question which squad looks like the tougher playoff opponent right now. Draw Milwaukee at your own risk.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder 114, Orlando Magic 106 (OT)

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Orlando held a 21-point lead, stunning the Thunder behind the hot shooting of guard Evan Fournier and a sound enough defensive effort to hold OKC to just 37.7 percent shooting as a team.

With 6:01 remaining in the fourth, the Magic held a 14-point lead, as swingman Terrence Ross had cranked up his shooting and the rest of the Thunder continued to struggle to get on track.

And then Russell Westbrook happened, and nothing else mattered.

Well, nothing else except what the win meant to OKC, officially our newest postseason participant. The sixth team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff berth, the Thunder now sit at 43-31, one game back of the Clippers, who beat the Wizards at Staples Center on Wednesday, in the race for the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference. The Magic fell to 27-48, hanging onto their hold on the fourth-worst record in the NBA, and thus the fourth-best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Tight game, Russ goes nuts, home crowd gets entertained and home team loses — a real win-win-win-win in Central Florida!