Miguel Sano ejected during bench-clearing incident between Tigers and Twins

A fracas broke out in Minneapolis on Saturday, and it wasn’t at the St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild NHL playoff game at the Target Center.

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano and Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd were both ejected during the fifth inning moments after Sano took exception to having a pitch thrown behind him.

Sano immediately pointed at Boyd, then drilled catcher James McCann with a hard forearm to the chest as McCann attempted to get between the heated combatants.

Within moments, both benches emptied on to the field. Fortunately, the situation was calmed down without any further incident. Still, Sano will likely have to answer for his forearm, which will likely be viewed as an aggression action that led to tensions escalating.

Sano pointed to Boyd after the pitch, but it was Sano shoving James McCann after he tried to get in between them that set things off. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 22, 2017





Looking at replays, Sano might have gotten upset because McCann's glove came up in Sano's face — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) April 22, 2017





Earlier in the game, Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones was forced to leave after being hit in the face by a 90 mph fastball from Twins hurler Justin Haley.

This hurts every time I watch it. Jacoby Jones hit by pitch in the face. #DetroitTigers. #Tigers #HitByPitch pic.twitter.com/0iMeTQv1MR — Southbound Sports (@sboundsports) April 22, 2017





It’s possible Sano viewed Boyd’s pitch as payback for that incident.

Haley’s pitch was clearly unintentional, but sometimes teams like to send messages anyway when one of their players has been injured. If Boyd’s pitch is deemed intentional, he’ll definitely face a fine and suspension from the league.

Fortunately, no one was injured during this specific incident. We’re still awaiting official word on Jones condition.

