Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to seek grad transfer after 'regrettable comment'

Michigan State linebacker Jon Reschke is leaving the program after “an insensitive and totally regrettable comment involving a former teammate,” the redshirt senior-to-be said in a statement to several reporters.

Statement from Jon Reschke, who is no longer part of the MSU football team. pic.twitter.com/AiVyFN3DEi — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) February 24, 2017





The 6-foot-2, 227-pound Reschke amassed 101 tackles for his Spartans career, tallying 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. An ankle injury limited Reschke to just two games in 2016.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

Reschke said he spoke with head coach Mark Dantonio and other members of MSU’s staff, with the parties mutually deciding that Reschke will complete his degree and seek a graduate transfer for the 2017 season, which he would immediately be eligible to play in.

“If I could take my comment back, I would do so in a second,” Reschke’s statement read in part. “I have addressed my teammates and coaches and while many understand my actions were totally uncharacteristic of who I am, the hurt still lingers.”

Reschke went on to thank everyone associated with MSU for the greatest four years of his life. He had been a four-star prospect out of Brother Rice (Mich.) High in 2013.

MSU is slated to open spring practice Saturday.

For more Michigan State news, visit SpartanMag.com.

More college football from Yahoo Sports:



– – – – – – –

Matt Fortuna is a contributor for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @matt_fortuna