Lonzo Ball's father says son will 'only play for the Lakers,' later clarifies statement

Lonzo Ball is likely off to the NBA next year, where, his day says, he’ll be better than the reigning unanimous MVP. (Getty)

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball is still in college but his father, LaVar, already knows where his son is going to be playing after college: The Los Angeles Lakers.

“My son will only play for the Lakers,” LaVar Ball said on The Kevin and Mike Show, a local Arizona sports radio show.

Lavar Ball: “My son will only play for the Lakers.” — Michael Luke (@ironmikeluke) February 25, 2017





LaVar later cleared up the comments, telling ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, “All I said was that my boy is going to play for the Lakers, and I’m going to speak it into existence. I want him to be a Laker, but I wasn’t saying he’s only going to play for the Lakers. I’m not trying to say he won’t play for a different team.”

If that is going to happen, the Ball family has to hope that the Lakers can hang onto its 2017 pick. The only way they will get a first round selection in the upcoming NBA Draft is if it is one of the top three picks.

This is just the latest blunt statement LaVar has made about his son. In interview with TMZ, he said that his freshman guard son would be better than Stephen Curry in the League. He’s also mentioned that all three of this sons want to be better than Michael Jordan.

Ball is averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for UCLA. The Bruins came out with a 77-72 win over No. 4 Arizona on Saturday to improve to 26-3 on the season.