Watch Tom Brady's panicked reaction when he suspects his jersey is stolen after Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON — Just minutes after Tom Brady won his record fifth Super Bowl, he came back to his locker to pack up his most prized possession: his game-worn jersey.

To his surprise – and the equipment managers and security team around him – the jersey was gone. Brady said he “absolutely, 100-percent put it in my bag” in his locker, but it went missing.

He spent the next 15 minutes frantically trying to find the jersey to no avail. Nobody had any answers, with Brady joking that it would be put on eBay.

“If anyone sees on eBay, a jersey for sale …” Brady joked.

When Patriots team owner approached him, Brady said, “Someone stole my game jersey.”

“You better look online,” Kraft replied.

Brady would depart the scene to hit the showers, with the jersey still missing.

Wherever it is, after the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and arguably the greatest ever, and it belongs in one of two places: Canton or Brady’s wall.

Alan Springer reporting

