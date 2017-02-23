Lazar's trade market; Boudreau's Wild results (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• A fan craving a beer at a Toronto Maple Leafs game. [Instagram]

• What could a trade market for Ottawa Senators forward Curtis Lazar look like? The team’s asking price for Lazar is rumored to be a first or second-round draft pick. [TSN]

• The Minnesota Wild hired Bruce Boudreau to push the team to the next level. So far he has gotten results with the Wild leading the Western Conference. [New York Times]

• Who are the top active American NHL hockey players? Breaking down all the top guys from the United States currently playing in the league. [NHL]

• Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman gives his 30 thoughts about the NHL. This week’s bunch include some interesting tidbits about the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Sportsnet]

• How San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns became the NHL’s best defenseman. [National Post]

• Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson plans to return to action this weekend. Johnson has been out since suffering a broken fibula on Dec. 3. [Denver Post]

• Taking a look at the top college free agent possibilities for the Vegas Golden Knights. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The bye week hasn’t slowed down the Chicago Blackhawks. [CSN Chicago]

• A historical look at some of the best and worst moves by the Arizona Coyotes at the NHL trade deadline. [Arizona Sports]

• On the rapid rise of Penn State hockey and how the Nittany Lions could land an NCAA tournament bid. [Land of 10]

• The Pittsburgh Penguins are preparing for unseasonably warm weather for their outdoor game at Heinz Field this weekend. [Pittsburgh Tribune-Review]

• Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has been a steady addition to the team in his rookie season for the team. [ESPN]

• On the well-traveled career of Carolina Hurricanes forward Lee Stempniak. [Sports Illustrated]

• A closer look on the Kings’ decision to place goaltender Jeff Zatkoff on waivers. Zatkoff cleared Thursday. [LA Kings Insider]

• Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty was the most important offensive player for his team in the third quarter of the season. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• How Mark Johnson of the Miracle on Ice team helped put women’s hockey at the University of Wisconsin on the map. Since taking over the Badgers for the 2002-03 season, Johnson has led Wisconsin to four NCAA championships and nine Frozen Four appearances — including the last three. [Excelle Sports]

• Taking a look at the some ’bracketology’ with the women’s NCAA tournament from a conference tournament perspective. [The Ice Garden]

• What is the the fantasy impact of the Penguins acquiring Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ron Hainsey? [Dobber Hockey]

• Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Kyle Dubas explains the firing of Marlies assistant coach Gord Dineen. [Pension Plan Puppets]

• Finally, What is the toughest play in hockey?

