Landon Donovan confirms retirement from soccer: 'No more playing for me'

SAN JOSE, Calif. – When asked if he was ready to take Bruce Arena’s call if there were more injuries to the United States men’s national team, Landon Donovan laughed out loud.

“I can’t even chase my son around my house,” Donovan said of his 14-month-old, Talon. “So, I don’t think so.”

But Donovan is dead serious about his playing status. And the 35-year-old American soccer legend confirmed it to Yahoo Sports on Thursday.

The USMNT’s and Major League Soccer’s all-time leading scorer is officially retired.

“Yeah, I’m done,” Donovan said. “I’m done. No more playing for me.”

“I have not [gone public]. But that is definitely the case.”

Donovan retired in December 2014 after winning his record sixth MLS Cup with the Los Angeles Galaxy, but he came out of retirement last September to help the undermanned Galaxy push through a series of late-season injuries.

In January, Donovan reportedly was in contract talks with Real Salt Lake but ended up declining RSL’s offer. There was no official word that Donovan was retired for good, though.

Now that he’s hung up his soccer boots, Donovan remains in the game through coaching and broadcasting. He’ll provide analysis during Fox Sports 1’s broadcast of Friday’s World Cup qualifier between the U.S. and Honduras. He’s also involved with the American ownership of Premier League club Swansea City and the MLS expansion bid in San Diego, where he now lives with his wife Hannah and son.

Donovan is also on the athletes advisory commission for LA2024, the Olympic organizing committee hoping to bring the 2024 Summer Games to Los Angeles. He said he’ll attend the IOC Evaluation Commission’s visit in May.

“I’ll have the opportunity to be at some of the events, and some of the things that are going on,” Donovan said. “Hopefully, that [L.A. winning the bid over Paris] happens. I think it would be great for California, great for L.A., great for all of us that care about the Olympics in this country.”

