Julien's farewell note; Laine's demotion (Puck Headlines)

•Seen at a Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils game in Newark on Jan. 24. [Jersey Fouls]

• Former Boston Bruins coach Claude Julien sent a heartfelt farewell to team fans. Julien was fired Tuesday by the Bruins. [Boston.com]

• Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard may have suffered a setback in his second rehab start with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Howard is trying to come back from a knee injury. [MLive]

• Dr. Bennet Omalu, the neuropathologist whose story was depicted in the movie Concussion, put himself in the midst of the NHL concussion lawsuit on Wednesday. [TSN]

• Have NHL linesmen been told to stop more fights between players? [Columbus Dispatch]

• Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice jokingly said the team had sent winger Patrik Laine to the AHL, but then spoke about a recent game where he was put on the fourth-line and the response he wants from the rookie. [Winnipeg Sun]

• A day in the life of the CWHL’s Toronto Furies. [The Athletic]

• Brad Marchand has gone from good to great, but will he ever eliminate the pest from his game? And maybe more importantly, does he want to? [Sportsnet]

• As the NHL trade deadline nears, will the Dallas Stars decide to deal winger Patrick Sharp? [ESPN]

• Hockey Canada has announced that Scotty Bowman, Murray Costello and Fran Rider are being recognized for their outstanding contributions or service to the growth and development of the sport of hockey in Canada as part of the 2017 class of the Order of Hockey in Canada. [Hockey Canada]

• Bowman recently spoke about his 1,000th NHL victory along with some other details and instances from his legendary career. [NHL]

• Forward Josh Bailey has been called many things during his time with the New York Islanders, but no one can say he isn’t humble. In the middle of a career year, Bailey isn’t harping on his accomplishments. But it has been hard to ignore just how important the Islanders forward has been to the team’s recent resurgence back into the playoff hunt. [The Sports Daily]

• On Thursday, the NWHL released a statement with several pieces of news, one being that Anya Battaglino would take over as director of the NWHL Players’ Association (NWHLPA). In the league press release, commissioner Dani Rylan stated, “I look forward to collaborating with Anya and all of the player reps on our vision for next season and beyond. The input of the players is vital to everything we do.” [The Ice Garden]

• A look at some ‘Bracketology’ for NCAA hockey. Which teams will make the tournament and which teams won’t? [NCAA]

• U.S. women’s national team hockey stars Meghan Duggan and Hilary Knight said they are not worried about the longevity of the National Women’s Hockey League despite recent cutbacks. [Excelle Sports]

• An iconic symbol of the 1980 Winter Olympics was decommissioned in Lake Placid. The scoreboard in the Herb Brooks Arena, where the U.S. beat the Soviet Union in the Miracle on Ice hockey game, was lowered from the rafters to be replaced. [WAMC]

• The Ottawa Senators are happy with how last year’s trade for defenseman Dion Phaneuf has worked out for their club. [CP via Toronto Star]

