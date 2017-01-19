Johnny Manziel: Story he's charging for Super Bowl-week selfies 'dumbest thing I've heard'

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, a Texas native, is scheduled to do two appearances with a Houston-area memorabilia shop in the days leading up to Super Bowl LI. He’ll sign items, of course, and take selfies.

But apparently Manziel and the shop where he’s set to appear, Stadium Signatures, need to get on the same page.

On Thursday, the 24-year old took to Twitter to dispute reports that he would be charging fans $50 to take a quick photo with him, the beginning of a brief but somewhat soul-baring set of messages.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017





“Just had this brought to my attention,” Manziel wrote. “I’m not charging a penny for a damn ‘selfie’ at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

In a subsequent tweet he wrote, “I’m doing this for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I’ve made these past years.”

One problem: that’s exactly what Stadium Signatures is promoting. In a Facebook post dated Jan. 9 (and still up as of this writing), the store says fans can purchase tickets to take a selfie with Manziel for $50; a “professional photo op” ticket is $99.

A short time after posting about the selfies, Manziel had a confessional of sorts.

“Haven’t been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in ’16,” he wrote. “No lie… I was a douche in 2016 I’m just trying to be a good PERSON again #LostInTheSauce.”

When a Dallas radio station quoted Manziel’s tweet and wondered if his account had been hacked, the quarterback responded that he hadn’t – “Admitting is the first step,” he wrote.

“Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them,” Manziel wrote.

