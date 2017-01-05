It doesn't look like Alex Rodriguez will make a comeback in 2017

Don’t call it a comeback. No, seriously, don’t, because it’s not happening. Former New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez will return to the team in his special advisor role in 2017, but has no plans to try and revive his playing career, according to the New York Daily News.

Rodriguez’s spokesperson, Ron Berkowitz, told the Daily News A-Rod enjoys being retired, and is looking forward to fulfilling his role as a special advisor.

“Alex is enjoying his time off and looking forward to heading to spring training to work with the young guys as he has said all along,” Ron Berkowitz, A-Rod’s spokesman, told the Daily News Wednesday.

That should end the speculation regarding Rodriguez’s future. Shortly after the Yankees released the 41-year-old in August, Rodriguez made it clear he would sit out the rest of the 2016 season. It was somewhat open-ended whether he would attempt to make a comeback in 2017.

With baseball out of the picture, Rodriguez took an opportunity to try his hand at broadcasting. He turned into one of the biggest surprises on Fox Sports’ pre- and post-game coverage, providing expert insight every night during the playoffs. He also appeared as a guest host on “Live with Kelly,” where he poked fun at himself and joked about being retired.

While it appears as though A-Rod’s playing days are over, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman did say he’s free to pursue other opportunities.

“He’s certainly invited to participate in spring training,” said Cashman. “But Alex is also free to do as he pleases, if he wants to try and keep playing. We welcome the opportunity for him to impact our young players at spring training. Alex would work directly for Hal (Steinbrenner). All the parameters have been vocalized and they remain the same from last year. He’s got a life to live too, and I’m sure he’s going to have a lot of opportunities in broadcasting, in business. People will be tugging him in a lot of different directions.”

If A-Rod really wanted, or if another team felt motivated to bring him in, he could leave his job with the Yankees to try and revive his playing career. Based on everything we’ve seen recently it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, but maybe there’s a chance he changes his mind.

Though it would be fun to see him give it one more try, it makes sense that A-Rod would call it quits now. Over the last few months he emerged as an excellent broadcaster, and seemed to enjoy taking on a mentor role with the young Yankees last season.

Now, he can do both of those things full-time and not have to worry about hitting a 98 mph fastball a few hours later. That seems like a win-win situation to us.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik