If Patriots win Super Bowl, at least one player likely won't make White House trip

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were not going to spend any time at Super Bowl LI Opening Night talking about their relationship with President Donald Trump.

And perhaps equally unsurprising, there was one member of the Patriots who shared some thoughts on the president: Martellus Bennett.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett talks with reporters on Monday night.

Bennett, along with his older brother, Seahawks defensive lineman Michael, is one of the more outspoken players in the NFL. On Monday night, in between calling himself the Black Dr. Seuss (he is a published children’s book author), Bennett was asked about whether he’d go to the Trump White House if New England wins.

His answer: not likely.

Martellus Bennett on if he'd go to the White House if Patriots win the Super Bowl: Most likely not, because I don't support the person in it — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 31, 2017





When the Patriots went to the White House in April 2015 to celebrate their win in Super Bowl XLIX, Brady was absent, though the official team word was that a family commitment kept the quarterback from making the trip with his teammates.