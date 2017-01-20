How Frank Martin and his sideline fury turned South Carolina into a winner

Frank Martin, one of the most intense coaches in college basketball, leads No. 24 South Carolina into Kentucky Saturday with sole possession of first place in the SEC on the line. (Getty)

Michael Carrera still laughs when he watches the video. Still laughs every time he sees Frank Martin’s impending rage. Still laughs every time he sees Martin’s rigid posture and petrifying stare. Still laughs when he recalls that afternoon more than four years ago, the afternoon of his first college game.

Carrera says he watches the YouTube clip almost every day. He watches Martin stalk out onto the court, clench his fists, and unleash a string of ferocious words. He watches as Martin composes himself, then springs back into life; as the stone-cold rage becomes unchained; as Martin’s eyebrows angle towards the bridge of his nose, then flatten as his eyes scrunch shut, his mouth flies open, and the screaming resumes.

With the shot clock turned off and Milwaukee and South Carolina tied at 66 on the opening day of the 2012/13 season, Carrera, a Gamecocks freshman, forgot a play coming out of a late timeout. South Carolina turned the ball over, and Martin fumed.

“He just went at me like crazy,” Carrera recalls.

The Gamecocks went on to win the game, Martin’s first on their sideline, but lose the proverbial war. They finished Martin’s first season in Columbia 14-18, and 4-14 in SEC play. The following year — 14-20, 5-13 in the SEC — wasn’t any better.

And Martin’s tongue-lashings… well, they were plentiful.

Yet as Carrera, who graduated last year, looks back on the early stages of his South Carolina career, when Martin had him playing as a 6-foot-5 center, he chuckles. And as he thinks about his coach’s temper, the fiery rants, and their confrontations, he has a reaction that to many would seem odd. Sitting in his apartment in southern Russia late at night, a wave of nostalgia washes over him.

“I actually loved it,” he says over the phone. “And I actually miss it too.”

Talk to many of Martin’s former players, at least those who stayed with him for multiple years, and Carrera’s reflections indeed don’t seem out of the ordinary at all. In fact, they fall right in line with what several former Kansas State and South Carolina players told Yahoo Sports over the past week.

Ever since Martin, a former high school teacher and nightclub bouncer, took over for Bob Huggins at Kansas State in 2007, his popular persona has been that of a ticking time-bomb liable to explode into a sideline tirade at any moment. And that reputation, of course, isn’t unfounded. Martin is one of the most intense coaches in college basketball.

But as every single former player interviewed for this story says, there is so much more to the intensity than the fury that has so often been caught on camera. For one, there’s a genuine, caring man. And there’s the lifeblood of a program.

***

Jamar Samuels still remembers his first Frank Martin practice. Samuels arrived at Kansas State in 2008 as an 18-year-old freshman for Martin’s second season in charge in Manhattan. He vividly recalls how Martin, within 10 minutes of the start of the session, sent sophomore guard Fred Brown to run up and down the arena steps.

Before too long, Samuels was “running the stadium” too. He estimates Martin handed him the punishment more than any other player, often for talking back. “Me and him, we bumped heads a lot,” Samuels says.

It took Samuels until his sophomore year to realize that he couldn’t win the arguments. It took other players longer. Jordan Henriquez, a center who arrived one year after Samuels, says he didn’t learn to deal with Martin’s hysterics until his junior year. He would play in fear of a Martin outburst, thinking about his coach’s famed death stare, and about Martin “breathing down his neck” as he tried to block shots or grab rebounds.

Henriquez, like Samuels, also thinks Martin was tougher on him than any other player. Others say Martin was toughest on point guard Jacob Pullen. “It always seemed like Jacob couldn’t do anything right, and I couldn’t do anything wrong,” says Clent Stewart, a senior on Martin’s first team. “He was really tough on Jacob because he knew he had the potential to be really, really good.”

View photos Martin gives Henriquez the death stare. (Getty) More

Read More