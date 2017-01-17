Greg Cosell's Film Review: Looking ahead to what's next for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott finished his rookie season on a high note, making some nice throws and leading a nice comeback for the Dallas Cowboys, though it didn’t result in a win.

Now the question for the Cowboys becomes, will they change anything in the offense from year one to year two in Prescott’s career?

For a rookie, Prescott had a really, really good season. He was efficient, ran the offense effectively, didn’t turn it over and made throws when needed. For the most part he was very accurate – that’s a really positive sign. He didn’t miss a lot of throws due to accuracy. He showed he can be a really solid passer.

Prescott also was in a situation in which he wasn’t asked to be the foundation of the offense. The Cowboys have a great offensive line and Ezekiel Elliott; the run game is their focus, and they did it well. They scored 421 points, which was fifth-best in the NFL. Prescott’s most important job was not making mistakes, and he rarely made any. He was careful, safe and cautious. He played a role in sustaining a methodical offense. The Cowboys’ passing game this season was basic, and that’s how it should be with a rookie quarterback. Prescott had limited experience in a pro-style offense, and the Cowboys didn’t ask him to do too much. They played to his strengths with things like read option plays, and more bootleg passes as the season went on. That’s just good coaching.

Now what happens? The Cowboys could decide to run practically the same offense next season. It was effective. But the challenge is that opponents this season didn’t know how the Cowboys would play on offense with a rookie at quarterback. Now they have a season’s worth of film to watch. Defensive coordinators can prepare for a Prescott-led offense all offseason. Do the Cowboys expand the passing game for Prescott’s second season? There’s no reason to believe, based on what we saw, that Prescott can’t handle more. But will Dallas want to change what worked so well?

What Prescott did show is that he can make big-time throws. Here were two from last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys decided to start taking advantage of the matchup of Dez Bryant against Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter. First, Prescott had a great back-shoulder throw to Bryant for 21 yards.

Then he hit Bryant for a 40-yard score. What’s notable about this pass from Prescott is he stood in against pressure and delivered a very accurate pass as he was hit.

