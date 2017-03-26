Gonzaga throttles Xavier to send Mark Few to his first Final Four

The Zags and Musketeers entered Saturday both in search of their first Final Four. (AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — In its marvelous 19-year reign atop the WCC, Gonzaga has captured 17 league titles, made the NCAA tournament every season and advanced to the Sweet 16 or beyond eight times.

All that success makes it difficult for any Gonzaga team to achieve something never done before, yet this year’s Zags managed to hit the one milestone that had previously eluded the program.

Gonzaga is taking Mark Few to his first Final Four, and the top-seeded Zags did it in emphatic fashion. They brushed aside Xavier 83-59 in the NCAA tournament’s West Regional title game to advance to play either Florida or South Carolina in Phoenix next Saturday.

The emphatic victory over Xavier was especially impressive considering how hot the 11th-seeded Musketeers had been entering play. They had toppled Maryland, Florida State and Arizona to reach the Elite Eight for the third time in program history.

A vastly improved defense had been the biggest difference between this year’s Gonzaga team and past editions, but on Saturday it was the Zags’ offense that carried them. They carved up Xavier’s trademark 1-3-1 zone and shredded the Musketeers’ man-to-man, opening up a double-digit lead late in the first half and extending it further throughout the second half.

When Xavier allowed Gonzaga’s frontcourt standouts to go 1-on-1 in the low post, Johnathan Williams and Przemek Karnowski often scored at will. When the Musketeers sent double teams, the Zags’ shooters made them pay, snapping out of a postseason shooting slump to drain 12 of 24 attempts from behind the arc.

Gonzaga won its first three NCAA tournament games despite poor offensive games from Nigel Williams-Goss, but the Washington transfer rediscovered his shooting stroke Saturday, scoring a game-high 23 points. Williams was also dominant around the rim, scoring 19 points on an array of lob dunks, post moves and put-backs.

It’s fitting that Xavier was the last hurdle for Gonzaga in its quest for its first Final Four. These two Jesuit basketball powers separated by 2,000 miles have mirrored one another both in trajectory and accomplishment the past two decades, both rising from humble origins to emerge as perennial national powers.

When Xavier coach Chris Mack played for the Musketeers in the early 1990s, he and his teammates sometimes had to wear hats, gloves or heavy sweatshirts while practicing at the aging Cincinnati Gardens. There was a sheet of ice beneath the gym floor, yet the owners rarely turned on the heat in advance for the Musketeers.

In those days, Xavier was so anonymous nationally that broadcasters routinely mispronounced the school’s name as “Eggs-Avier” and print media often referred to them as “Xavier of Ohio” to avoid confusion. Since then, the Musketeers have steadily risen in stature, going from lords of the Midwestern Collegiate Conference in the early 1990s, to Atlantic 10 juggernaut for the next two decades, to upper-echelon Big East team the past four years.

Gonzaga’s ascension from WCC afterthought to national power is no less impressive.

When Mark Few served as an assistant at Gonzaga in the 1990s, head coach Dan Fitzgerald ordered his staff never to pursue prospects with Pac-10 offers because he thought it was a waste of time and money. What player would turn down a Pac-10 school to come to a remote WCC program with aging facilities, no track record of success and massive financial limitations?

Few was too ambitious to accept that policy and the program began to blossom as a result. Now Gonzaga has a budget, facilities and a winning tradition that few power-conference programs can match.

Maybe the craziest similarities between Xavier and Gonzaga were their NCAA tournament track records.

They both entered Saturday’s game with 27 NCAA tournament wins, tied for the most without a Final Four. They both had reached eight Sweet 16s and three Elite Eights without advancing to the sport’s biggest stage.

Now Gonzaga can claim bragging rights over Xavier in one critical regard. Though their histories are similar, only the Zags are going to the Final Four.

