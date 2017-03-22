Golden Knights' jersey reveal; Harding at peace; NBA vs. NHL (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• The Vegas Golden Knights plan to unveil their jerseys prior to the NHL expansion draft in late June. [NHL]

• Former Minnesota Wild goaltender Josh Harding is at peace after his pro career ended in 2014 because of multiple sclerosis. [Pioneer Press]

• The NBA has proven a better fan product than the NHL this season. [Toronto Star]

• The Golden Knights will have full control over hockey operations of their minor league affiliate and that team is likely to be the Chicago Wolves. Originally it was believed the Golden Knights would share affiliation of the Wilves with the St. Louis Blues but the Blues reportedly will not be involved. [SinBin Vegas]

• The Detroit Red Wings are likely to miss the playoffs for the first time since 1990. It’s also the last season of Joe Louis Arena. A look at the Red Wings’ streak and the history of Joe Louis Arena. [Sports Illustrated]

• Unless a miracle takes place with the Red Wings, the Penn State men’s hockey will be the last team to win a championship at Joe Louis Arena. The Nittany Lions beat the Wisconsin Badgers, 2-1 on Saturday night in the Big Ten tournament. [Onward State]

• Bell and Rogers, the twin conglomerates of the sports-media landscape in Canada, have decided to remove their main sports channels from the bundled packages available to businesses that have a liquor license. They will then offer TSN and Sportsnet — and their various regional feeds — as standalone packages at significantly increased fees. [National Post]

• Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith discusses his fulfillment in playing his entire NHL career with the team. [ESPN]

• The Columbus Blue Jackets are 47-18-6. They have 100 points. With just a few weeks left in the season, they’re in the thick of the race for the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. Step back. How insane is this? [The Comeback]

• Trying to find a bright spot in the Colorado Avalanche’s terrible season. [Vice]

• How soccer helped kickstart the careers Los Angeles Kings defensemen Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin. [Los Angeles Times]

• The New York Islanders rivalry with the New York Rangers will get another new face when the two sides square off on Wednesday at Madison Square garden. Josh Ho-Sang, who was called up from AHL Bridgeport twice during the week of February 28, will make his first appearance in a game between the two clubs. [Islanders Insight]

• NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said he could see the league eventually hosting an eSports hockey league competition. [Sport Techie]

• On Jan. 28, the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League dedicated one of their last regular-season home games to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which supports people living with multiple sclerosis while raising money for research. [Excelle Sports]

• Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour has turned into an excellent hockey player, but the blue liner’s best sport may actually be lacrosse. [Orange County Register]

• Forwards Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter need to find their games to stop the Wild’s slide [Fanrag Sports]

• A fantasy hockey cage match between Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg and Calgary Flames blue liner Dougie Hamilton. [Dobber Hockey]

• When the Washington Capitals warm up prior to Thursday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a game that the Caps are promoting as Russian Heritage Night, captain Alex Ovechkin will be wearing custom-painted skates – believed to be a first for an NHL player. [ESPN]

