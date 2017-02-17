Former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly barred from NFL combine

Chad Kelly was not on the official invite list to the NFL combine. But the former Ole Miss quarterback might still travel to Indianapolis for it.

One of Kelly’s agents, Van McAllister, told Buffalo’s 1270 Radio on Wednesday that Kelly had been invited to the combine on Jan. 6 and booked travel to Indy upon his initial invitation.

“Until we get a written disinvite or whatever you want to call if from the league, we’ll be in Indy,” he said. “We’ll show up and they’ll have to tell Chad ‘no’ then because they’ve obviously not willing to put it in writing to tell Chad ‘no’ now.”

The AP, citing a source, reported that the NFL barred Kelly from the combine because of charges stemming from a 2014 fight outside a Buffalo nightclub and for being kicked off the team at Clemson that year.

Kelly, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, was the SEC’s leading passer (2,758 yards) in 2016 before tearing the ACL and lateral meniscus in his right knee.

McAllister said he has received no explanation from the NFL, which had issued a memo to teams Jan. 18 giving reasons why players would not be allowed at the combine — convictions for violent or sexual offense, or school or NCAA dismissals.

“By no means at all are we trying to say Chad didn’t have some issues off the field that aren’t to be in question,” McAllister said. “And we’ve been questioned by multiple NFL teams on multiple occasions about these incidents. But what we want to know is why all of a sudden now does the NFL feel Chad is not material to be at the combine?”

Kelly had to be restrained during the fall when a brawl broke out at his brother’s high school game. He was never charged.

Ole Miss’ pro day is April 3. Kelly is also allowed to meet with NFL teams individually.

