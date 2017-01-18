Edinson Volquez's brother murdered in Dominican Republic

For the second time in 15 months, Miami Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez has tragically lost a family member. Brandy Volquez, the pitcher’s 25-year-old brother, was stabbed to death Monday, according to reports out of the Dominican Republic.

The younger Volquez was killed in a brawl, according to the Kansas City Star, which translated from the Dominican outlets. Volquez pitched two seasons for the Royals before joining the Marlins in free agency for $22 million over two seasons. From The Star:

A Dominican TV station said a brawl resulted in Brandy’s death. Around 3 a.m. Monday, Brandy was involved in a fight with two brothers in the El Cafe de Herrera district, according to that report, and one man is in custody, while another is in an area hospital.

Volquez, 33, said: “I don’t think they were bad people. (Brandy) had a family and it’s shameful what happened last night. I hope justice is served.”

He also posted this picture of his brother on Instagram:





Brandy Volquez is survived by five children. Eddie Volquez, their father, died in October 2015, the same day Edinson was pitching Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Mets. He left the series to attend his father’s funeral but returned to pitch in Game 5 for the Royals.

