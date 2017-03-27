Eaves' Anaheim fit; NHL's biggest breakout players (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Washington Capitals forwards Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky rock some interesting hairstyles at team photo day. [WUSA9]

• Patrick Eaves has found a nice fit on the Anaheim Ducks’ top line. He has six goals in 13 games since a trade to the team from the Dallas Stars in February. [Orange County Register]

• Five NHL players who have had the biggest breakouts this season. [The Hockey News]

• Are the Minnesota Wild showing signs of breaking out of their slump? [Minneapolis Star Tribune]

• How can general manager Ken Holland fix the Detroit Red Wings? [Detroit News]

• The Florida Panthers will start a four-game road trip Monday without defenseman Aaron Ekblad. The blue liner is out with a neck injury. [Miami Herald]

• Taking a look at the weekend that was in the NHL and the race for the playoffs, and the lottery. [Sportsnet]

• With Alex Ovechkin starring once again, and getting help from some of his Russian countrymen, the Capitals are racing toward the playoffs with the best record in the NHL. [Sports Illustrated]

• What does a potential Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas mean for the Vegas Golden Knights? [SinBin Vegas]

• Colin White will only be a phone call away for the Ottawa Senators. The Senators signed the 20-year-old prospect to an amateur tryout Sunday night, allowing him to join their American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton after leaving Boston College to turn pro. [Ottawa Citizen]

• An event to raise money for the Iowa C.O.P.S. Organization – a group that assists the families of fallen officers – brought more than 3,000 people together on Sunday. Members of the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department took to the ice in the Guns and Hoses hockey match. [WHO TV]

• In dramatic fashion, the Carolina Hurricanes have totally turned their season around. [Cardiac Cane]

• On the Tampa Bay Lightning’s path to the playoffs, where they are Monday and what possible outcomes in their game against the Chicago Blackhawks this evening mean moving forward. [Raw Charge]

• The Los Angeles Kings’ playoff hopes are all but over after their Saturday loss to the New York Rangers. [Los Angeles Times]

• The New York Islanders are proving they’re not a playoff team. The Islanders lost Saturday against the Boston Bruins in a crucial contest. [Eyes on Isles]

• Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban opens up about his first season with the team. [Nashville Predators]

• The San Jose Sharks returned to San Jose on Sunday in a crisis. Nothing good came from Saturday’s 7-2 loss to Nashville, their sixth straight in regulation. [CSN Bay Area]

• Boston University star Clayton Keller signed with the Arizona Coyotes over the weekend. Keller was a 2016 first-round draft pick by the team. [Five for Howling]

• An interview with Minnesota Gophers’ rising senior Cara Piazza on the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team battle with USA Hockey over fair wages. [The Ice Garden]

• The U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team reiterated Sunday night its willingness to settle its compensation dispute with USA Hockey and call off a boycott of the IIHF world championships that begin Friday in Michigan. On the eve of a decisive conference call by the voting members of the USA Hockey board of directors, the U.S. women’s team urged them to uphold the terms of a working agreement the two sides thought they had reached in face-to-face talks last Monday in Philadelphia. [ESPN]

• The top-10 injuries that screwed up your fantasy hockey season. [Dobber Hockey]

• Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, Dallas Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen and Getzlaf were named the NHL’s three stars of the week. [NHL]

• Finally, chatting with Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist.

