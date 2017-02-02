Do not test your father, Stephen Curry, because Dell will pull up from 40

While warming up before the Golden State Warriors took on the Charlotte Hornets at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry decided to have a little fun with his dad, Dell Curry, by chucking a ball at the Hornets color commentator while he wasn’t looking. A classic way to razz your pops, we can all agree.
That is, right up until Dear Ol’ Dad grabs the loose ball and reminds everybody that, back when you were still just a small fry chilling with Mitch Richmond and Drazen Petrovic, he was on his way to 1,245 career 3-pointers:
From the “O” in Oracle, off the window, nothing but net. Even at 52 years of age, Dell’s still got it … and, we’re betting, he won’t ever let Steph forget it.
