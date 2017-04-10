Connor McDavid breaks 100 points in capturing Art Ross Trophy

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid entered the final game of the regular season at 98 points, leaving open the possibility that the NHL would have a leading scorer fail to break 100 points for only the second time since 2005-06. (Excluding the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season)

But this is Connor McDavid we’re talking about here, and the Oilers’ star didn’t disappoint. He notched two assists in their 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, giving him 100 points in securing the first Art Ross Trophy of his nascent career.

He got point No. 99 on his helper, setting up a Drake Caggiula goal.

No big deal, just a perfectly placed pass through a defenseman for a layup goal.

Then he hit 100 points on this feed to Leon Draisaitl for his 29th goal of the season.

McDavid becomes the second-youngest player to win the Art Ross behind Sidney Crosby, who won it at 19 years old in 2006-07. He had 120 points. Those were the days …

