Browns' big trade pays off, as linebacker Jamie Collins agrees to stay with huge extension

The Cleveland Browns must have felt like the best chance to land a big-time free agent like linebacker Jamie Collins was to get him in the building for a while, make him feel comfortable, and take advantage of their exclusive negotiating window with him.

The Browns’ personnel moves are often mocked, but give them credit: They nailed this one.

The Browns and Collins, who Cleveland acquired in a midseason trade with the New England Patriots, have agreed to an extension. Collins was a big winner too. His four-year extension is worth $50 million, with $26 million guaranteed according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Collins is 27 years old and could get one more contract after this one expires. But the Browns will have him for his prime seasons. That might have been possible without the trade, but being able to exclusively negotiate with him in January certainly helped.

Collins, who was set to become a free agent this offseason, had 69 tackles and two sacks in eight games with the Browns after the trade. He is freakishly athletic and the Browns used him in a number of ways. That Collins got a massive contract for a linebacker who doesn’t primarily rush the quarterback isn’t the worst thing for the Browns. Cleveland has an insane amount of salary cap space going into next season, more than $100 million before the Collins deal. It’s not like a 1-15 team is landing or retaining free agents by paying market value. If they have to overpay a bit for a player like Collins, they can afford it.

The Browns got Collins for a compensatory third-round pick, and that’s not a bad price for a defensive player like Collins. The Browns’ offseason is off to a nice start.

