Bristol qualifying rained out, Kyle Larson on the pole

Kyle Larson is the main beneficiary of rain wiping out qualifying for the second time in three races.

Larson, the series points leader, will start first for Sunday’s race at Bristol. NASCAR canceled Cup Series qualifying for Friday afternoon after rain caused the cancellation of practice. Instead of holding qualifying as scheduled in the afternoon, NASCAR will have practice and the field will be set by owner points.

Larson started first at Martinsville two weeks ago when rain canceled qualifying there. In between the two qualifying rainouts, Larson finished second at Texas.

Here’s how the field will line up for Sunday’s tentative race. We say tentative because rain is forecast for the entire weekend and there’s a chance Sunday’s race could be run on Monday if Sunday is dreary.

1. Kyle Larson

2. Chase Elliott

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Joey Logano

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Kyle Busch

8. Jamie McMurray

9. Clint Bowyer

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Jimmie Johnson

12. Trevor Bayne

13. Ryan Newman

14. Erik Jones

15. Kurt Busch

16. Denny Hamlin

17. Kasey Kahne

18. Aric Almirola

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

21. Austin Dillon

22. Matt Kenseth

23. Daniel Suarez

24. Ty Dillon

25. AJ Allmendinger

26. Paul Menard

27. Chris Buescher

28. Michael McDowell

29. Danica Patrick

30. Landon Cassill

31. Cole Whitt

32. Matt DiBenedetto

33. David Ragan

34. Reed Sorenson

35. Corey LaJoie

36. Gray Gaulding

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Timmy Hill

39. Derrike Cope

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

