Bristol qualifying rained out, Kyle Larson on the pole

Kyle Larson is the main beneficiary of rain wiping out qualifying for the second time in three races.
Larson, the series points leader, will start first for Sunday’s race at Bristol. NASCAR canceled Cup Series qualifying for Friday afternoon after rain caused the cancellation of practice. Instead of holding qualifying as scheduled in the afternoon, NASCAR will have practice and the field will be set by owner points.
Larson started first at Martinsville two weeks ago when rain canceled qualifying there. In between the two qualifying rainouts, Larson finished second at Texas.
Here’s how the field will line up for Sunday’s tentative race. We say tentative because rain is forecast for the entire weekend and there’s a chance Sunday’s race could be run on Monday if Sunday is dreary.
1. Kyle Larson
2. Chase Elliott
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Joey Logano
6. Ryan Blaney
7. Kyle Busch
8. Jamie McMurray
9. Clint Bowyer
10. Kevin Harvick
11. Jimmie Johnson
12. Trevor Bayne
13. Ryan Newman
14. Erik Jones
15. Kurt Busch
16. Denny Hamlin
17. Kasey Kahne
18. Aric Almirola
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
21. Austin Dillon
22. Matt Kenseth
23. Daniel Suarez
24. Ty Dillon
25. AJ Allmendinger
26. Paul Menard
27. Chris Buescher
28. Michael McDowell
29. Danica Patrick
30. Landon Cassill
31. Cole Whitt
32. Matt DiBenedetto
33. David Ragan
34. Reed Sorenson
35. Corey LaJoie
36. Gray Gaulding
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. Timmy Hill
39. Derrike Cope
