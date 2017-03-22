Boxing-Brook to take on Spence in Sheffield title tilt

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Kell Brook will defend his IBF welterweight world title against mandatory American challenger Errol Spence Jr. at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground on May 27.

"It's long been a dream of mine to fight outdoors at Bramall Lane and I'm pleased to do that in the biggest fight in the welterweight division," the 30-year-old told reporters on Wednesday.

Brook has returned to the welterweight division after the previously unbeaten fighter was bludgeoned by Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin in a one-sided WBC and IBF middleweight title bout in London last September.

Texas-based Spence, 27, has won all his 21 fights, 18 by knockout.

"I saw many people talk about how I would avoid Errol Spence," said Brook, who has won 36 of his 37 fights and will be making his fourth defence of a title won in 2014. "They don't know me, they don't know what I'm about.

"I'm going to show the world that I'm the best welterweight on the planet and I'm going to do it right before my people's eyes." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Clare Fallon)