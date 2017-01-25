Big Ben isn't being dramatic in retirement musings – he's just making it public this time

Less than six months ago, when Ben Roethlisberger was posed a question about his football mortality, he cracked a smile and delivered a somewhat serious reply.

“I’m pretty sure that I have less days ahead than I have in the past,” he said. “I’m pretty sure of that.”

Perhaps far fewer than even Roethlisberger could have intended at that moment, if he is indeed contemplating retirement, as he suggested in a radio show appearance on Tuesday. Unquestionably, Roethlisberger made it clear that he’s giving serious thought to the end of his career.

“I was talking to my wife about it last night and I’ve talked to my agent about it and [to coach Mike Tomlin] about it,” Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan. “I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season – if there’s going to be a next season. All those things. In my point of my career and my age, that’s the prudent and smart thing to do every year.”

There’s a key phrase in there: every year.

Ben Roethlisberger has started 183 regular-season games for the Steelers. (Getty Images) More

This isn’t the first time Roethlisberger, who turns 35 in March, has thought about when the end will come for him as a football player. As he described his thoughts on it back in August, it has been a vague consideration for a while. One that has been largely tied to two factors: his health and family.

So this isn’t entirely new. Roethlisberger has spent the past few offseasons gauging his health and thinking of long-term ramifications, albeit without raising the specter of retirement publicly. Is he serious about not returning for 2017, which would be his 14th season in the league? That seems unlikely, given financial realities and the build of the team around him. If anything, Roethlisberger has been inching closer each offseason to letting the Steelers know he’s not going to last forever. And he was already sending that message last offseason.

“I take the mentality and the approach that if I look for how many I have left in the future that I’m cheating the here and now,” he said in August. “I don’t think that’s fair. I think that this game, as we all know, you’re one play away. Tomorrow could be my last day playing football. You never know. I joke – but I’m kind of serious – that [ownership] or the good Lord are going to tell me when I’m done, you know? You just have to take that approach. That’s the way I take it. I’m not going to look for the end. I’m going to look for the here and now. When I’m done, I think I’ll know.”

Given the context of past statements, Roethlisberger is sounding like he’s measuring his end with a little more conviction. It doesn’t mean he’s going to retire – and he said as much in his radio appearance. It means that maybe for the first time, he’s considering it enough to allow it to be a conversation he’ll address publicly. That’s great for the Steelers, who will have to prepare for the future by adding a potential successor. And that move is much easier to make when the iconic quarterback is already sending signals that his time is dwindling.

But there’s been little doubt that this conversation was coming. Last offseason, one source close to the quarterback said Roethlisberger’s growing family had him giving more consideration to his long-term health. Married with three children, Roethlisberger’s typical offseason reset – where he avoided significant offseason work in hopes of letting his body recover – has taken longer than when he was in his 20s. It has been more difficult to put his body through a season of punishment, then hope that an offseason of total rest could rejuvenate him before his physical ramp-up in training camp.

That’s part of why Roethlisberger reported to camp 15-20 pounds lighter than usual last July. Rather than repeating his usual process, he wanted to see how his body felt coming into the preseason in shape. It wasn’t a massive overhaul – more like a consistent spate of cardiovascular work to keep extra weight off. The hope was it might combat some of the long-term aches and pains, and resolve some of the nagging injuries he has consistently played through.

