Back as a head coach, Lane Kiffin takes a different approach with his assistant coaches

Jonathan Allen poked the bear a little bit on Tuesday when he said he and his Alabama defensive teammates took pride in making Nick Saban chew out offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

That, naturally, came up on Wednesday when Kiffin appeared on SiriusXM College Sports Radio, as former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy asked the new FAU head coach if he was going after offensive coordinator Kendal Briles or defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin (Lane’s brother) in similar fashion.

Kiffin, it turns out, goes about things differently with his assistants:

“No, that’s not really how I do it. The (butt)-chewing thing isn’t really my deal,” Kiffin said. Greg knows about those. Those things come up, and everybody has different ways of dealing with them. That’s just not really how I do it. I’m not really big on humiliating the assistant coaches in front of everybody. So I just kind of write down notes. and then we go In the staff meetings and explain what we want to get done.”

Despite their philosophical differences, Kiffin and Saban had a successful three-year marriage, making the College Football Playoff in each year, making the title game in two years and winning it all once — with three different quarterbacks, no less.

Perhaps Kiffin’s tenure down in Boca Ration will have a little less drama, though we’re not holding our breath.

