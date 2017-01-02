Auston Matthews' OT winner caps dramatic end to Centennial Classic

Super Rookie Auston Matthews kicked off 2017 the same way he kicked off his NHL career – in almost dream-like fashion.

During a weekend that celebrated the history of one of the NHL’s most storied franchises, it was Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ future (and present rookie superstar), who scored the overtime winner to give the home team a thrilling 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the Centennial Classic on Sunday.

The tally was Matthew’s second of the game and 20th of the season, and capped a frantic third frame that more than made up for the lackluster first two periods. There were seven goals scored in the third, including Anthony Mantha’s equalizer that he jammed in to tie it up with under two seconds remaining. The late score erased a three-goal lead for Toronto and sent the outdoor tilt into overtime before Matthew’s game-winning heroics.

With the two-goal third period, Matthews vaulted by Patrik Laine for top spot among rookies in goals (20) and points (32), while the 19-year-old is now second overall in NHL goals, tied with Jeff Carter and six back of Sidney Crosby.

What a hockey game in Toronto! Great finish for an amazing event. What a game for @AM34, the kid is a stud. #CentennialClassic #nhl100 — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) January 2, 2017





Not only did the tally help the Leafs continue to rise up the Atlantic division standings — now three points back of Boston with three games in hand — but it elevated Matthews’ bank account, too. Matthews will earn over $212,000 in bonus money for scoring 20 goals this season, approximately $212,000 more than most of the general population has earned so far in 2017.

20 goals on the season for Auston Matthews qualifies for A bonus and will earn the Leafs rookie an extra $212,500. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 1, 2017



