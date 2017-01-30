Atkinson, Simmonds lead Metro Division to 2017 NHL All-Star Game victory

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Metropolitan Division All-Stars players pose with head coach Wayne Gretzky after defeating the Pacific Division All-Stars 4-3 in the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Tournament Final at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Goals from Cam Atkinson and Wayne Simmonds five seconds apart and a smart challenge by head coach Wayne Gretzky helped lift the Metropolitan Division to a 4-3 win over the Pacific Division in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game final.

The game went back and forth but the tide turned in the in the final period when Ryan Kesler appeared to double the Pacific Division’s lead to 4-2. Gretzky threw a Hail Mary in trying to keep his team in the game by calling for a coach’s challenge, saying that Connor McDavid was offside on their zone entry leading to the goal.

Sure enough, The Great One was right and the goal was called back.

Minutes later, Atkinson scored his second of the game on a breakaway to tie the score at three. Taylor Hall won the ensuing face-off and immediately set up a 2-on-1 with Simmonds to give the Metropolitan Division the lead for good and also the $1 million prize.

Simmonds, a former Los Angeles King, was named MVP with three goals on the afternoon in front of the STAPLES Center crowd.

In the two earlier games, the Metropolitan Division advanced with a 10-6 win over the Atlantic Division. Atkinson and John Tavares each recorded four points and Braden Holtby played a solid 10 minutes in goal making 12 saves, including this glove stop in front on Brad Marchand:

The crowd-favorite Pacific Division beat the Central 10-3 thanks to a pair of goals from Johnny Gaudreau and good goaltending from Martin Jones and Mike Smith. Every player on the Pacific contributed at least a goal in the semifinal victory.

