Air Force surges in second half to win Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl 45-21

The Air Force offense came alive after the first quarter.

Alternative uniforms are not always a jinx.

Air Force donned its stylish shark tooth uniforms and cruised in the second half to a bowl victory and a 10-win season. Air Force overcame an early deficit to defeat South Alabama 45-21 in the Nova Home Loans Arizona bowl.

.@AFFootball will wear their “shark tooth” helmet #novaAZBOWL. The shark tooth design is on noseart of 47th Fighter Squadron A-10s @DMAFB. pic.twitter.com/3fgCapgmPu — Arizona Bowl (@novaAZBOWL) December 9, 2016





South Alabama opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dallas Davis. Davis and running back Dami Ayoola would score rushing touchdowns, but the Jaguars could not muster another point after five minutes into the second quarter. Air Force would convert two short fields to tie the game at 21-21 as the first half ended.

With starting quarterback Nick Romaine unavailable with an ankle injury, sophomore Arion Worthman shined at the helm for Air Force, going 7 of 10 for 207 yards and a touchdown. Worthman added 21 carries for 79 yards on the ground.

As the second half begun, it was bomb’s away from Worthman as Air Force responded with its own 75-yard touchdown on the first drive of the half.





Once Air Force took the lead, the Falcons scored 24 straight points and never looked back. Air Force finished the game doing what every good triple-option team does: run the ball efficiently, possess the rock, and play keep-away from the opposing offense.

Falcon running back Jacobi Owens finished the day rushing for 74 yards and two scores.

South Alabama finishes the season with a losing record of 6-7. The Jaguars are still searching for the first bowl victory in program history.

It was a year where all three service academies prospered — Navy was ranked Top 25, Army snapped its losing streak to Navy, and Air Force finished the season 10-3.

