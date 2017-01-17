After 7-year absence, Ralek Gracie returns to MMA amid business controversy

Ralek Gracie was 8 years old when UFC 1 was held, and like so many others, he was fascinated by what he had just seen.

But Gracie’s perspective was vastly different from most. His father, Rorion, is the co-founder of the UFC, along with Art Davie. His uncle, Royce, won the event.

And not long after UFC 1 was in the books, Ralek Gracie went to work.

“I drew a picture for my Dad and it was a fight card of myself,” he said. “I drew a picture of my face with a bunch of freckles on it and I put my name, my age, my height and my weight. I wrote a little bio for myself and told my Dad he needed to create a UFC for kids.”

That never happened, but there was little doubt that Ralek Gracie would one day follow in the family trade.

The 31-year-old has had three MMA fights, all in Japan, and signed with Bellator late last year. He’ll fight Hisaki Kato in a middleweight bout on the main card of Bellator 170 on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Also the promoter of Metamoris, Gracie said he was destined to fight.

“From Day 1, there was no way around it,” Gracie said. “The only comparison is to a family who has a specific type of trade and it’s passed down from generation to generation and they expect their kids to set up for it. Maybe they go to college for the application of that trade. For us, our college was the mat. Our college was the gym. Everything was in preparation for competition.”

Gracie is 3-0, but his MMA fights were spaced out tremendously. He defeated Katsuyori Shibata by arm bar in 2007; Alavutdin Gadzhiyev by arm bar in 2008 and the legendary Kazushi Sakuraba by decision in 2010.

He wasn’t paid for that 2010 bout against Sakuraba, which occurred at Dream 14. It set him back dramatically and made him consider other ventures, he said.

Part of the reason he hasn’t fought since 2010 was the failure to be paid by Dream.

“I had a couple of injuries after I fought Sakuraba, and that was a big problem,” Gracie said. “They didn’t pay me and [the promotion] went bankrupt. Financially, I was in a debt situation that was not cool. And it made me feel like I had to take a different approach.”

It was also a point of irony when years later, Metamoris failed to pay some fighters and vendors and was accused of making fraudulent credit card charges.

FloGrappling reported in October that his brothers, Ryron and Rener, had accused him of “fraudulent and dishonest” activities.

He told Yahoo Sports he is working to straighten out all of the issues.

“It’s a pretty tricky business,” he said. “ … The business world is a [expletive] monster. … But we’re doing everything we can to do the right thing.”

He said his mind is clear and that he’s ready to fight despite the business controversy.

He’ll enter the fight representing jiu-jitsu, but doesn’t want to be perceived as simply a jiu-jitsu fighter. He pointed to one of the original marketing slogans created by Campbell McLaren in the early days of the UFC, “Two men enter; one man leaves,” as an indicator of how serious he is about the fight.

If you’re only prepare to fight one way, you’ll drown, he said.

“To me, the entire cage is an aquarium, and we’re in there,” Gracie said.

“There’s nowhere to go, and one person is going to be successful in reaching their goal of making the other person give up. That’s the foundation of the UFC. When the UFC started, my Dad’s mission and the kind of original mission statement of the UFC was two men walks in and one man walks out. I believe you have to have that mentality and that you have to approach the fight with that mentality. Otherwise, no amount of anything is going to save you.

“That’s why I think a lot of jiu-jitsu guys, they may be at a certain caliber and may have a certain level of submission capacity and technique, but when it comes down to being in a fight, they aren’t really comfortable being in a fight. It takes a certain type of person to be ready and go in there and be in a fight.”

Gracie competed in Metamoris himself and got the urge to fight again. It’s difficult in modern MMA to be off for a year and return successfully, let alone six-and-a-half years, as Gracie is doing.

Fighters and techniques are evolving rapidly, but Gracie insists he’s prepared to compete at a high level.

“I’m of an age and at a time in my life where I’m really ready to test myself, really, against anybody,” he said. “When I got the call to do the match with Kato in Bellator, I was going to say yes to any opponent. As it turned out, he’s a pretty tough guy and he’s got pretty tough stand-up.

Read More