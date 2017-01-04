Adam Jones says he doesn't understand arrest: 'none of this makes sense'

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was confused why he was arrested on three misdemeanor counts and one felony count on Tuesday morning.

Jones appeared in court and afterward he seemed to not know why he was arrested in the first place.

“Obviously, without getting into it, none of this makes sense,” Jones said, according to ESPN.com’s Katherine Terrell.

Jones was arrested on misdemeanor counts of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony for harassment of a member of the medical staff in the justice center with a bodily substance. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones allegedly pushed a man and poked him in the eye, then he refused to stop when ordered, is accused of refusing to enter the police car “while kicking and head-butting,” and then allegedly spit on a nurse at the jail.

That account doesn’t fit with Jones’ version of what happened.

“For touching a guy, like this, I got arrested,” Jones said as he lightly poked someone on the arm, according to Terrell. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m more than (confident) that this will be dismissed pretty soon.

“I’m sorry that this happened. It would be different if I was beating people’s ass, but for touching someone?”

This will play out in court, and it’s worth noting that the last time Jones was arrested in 2013, he was found not guilty of assaulting a man outside a bar. Jones’ long history of off-field issues could make him an easy target.

Jones will get his chance in court to tell his side and clear up what he says is an overblown story.

